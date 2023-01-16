The snow keeps piling up this winter. So do motorists.
The latest big snowstorm to occur already this winter raised havoc across area roadways Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 3-5.
The Carver County Sheriff’s Department reported nearly 130 vehicle incidents, including property damage crashes, a jack-knifed semi and snarls involving multiple vehicles. Meanwhile, towing services stayed busy winching snowbound vehicles from roadsides and ditches. Colony Plaza reported over 50 towing calls that Tuesday alone.
County law enforcement also reported a string of around 100 crashes and vehicle incidents from another snow storm that occurred just before Christmas. Those incidents included an overturned school bus Dec. 21 near New Germany. No students were injured in that incident.
Across the metropolitan area Jan. 3, the Minnesota State Patrol reported more than 330 crashes, including 25 with injuries, also 750 spinouts and 10 jackknifed semis.
Vehicles were even stranded in the middle of roads that were completely covered with snow and ice from the heavy, wet snow. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said its crews did their best to pre-treat the roads, but the snow fell faster than they could clear it. Intermittent freezing rain added to the slickness of roads.
Snow removal crews also commented about the prolonged nature of snowfalls this winter – not just an in-and-out clipper, but multiple days of snow.
Snow totals of 10-15 inches in many locations last week rank among the top 20 two-day snowfalls in the region dating back to 1875. Meanwhile, seasonal snow totals are already at 48 inches, which is just shy of the modern, 30-year average of 51 inches for the entire winter.
