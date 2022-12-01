Most of us are likely familiar with the story of the Mayflower that sailed across the Atlantic Ocean in 1620 bringing a small group of English Pilgrims to America. It’s a story told every year around Thanksgiving since we were children.
But did you know there also was a Norwegian version?
Although it sailed much later in 1825, a sloop called Restaurasjoen (The Restauration) started a wave of Norwegian emigration to this country. For about 100 years following, nearly 40 percent of Norway’s population – more than 800,000 people – left the country for better opportunities. That’s second only to Ireland in terms of the percentage of emigrants coming to America during that period.
Dale Goodman, a direct descendant to those first Norwegian settlers and former trustee with the Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum in Decorah, Iowa, shared that story last Tuesday, Nov. 15, at a Scandia Lodge – Sons of Norway program in Waconia.
Goodman traced the origination of that voyage to the first Norwegian settlement in Kendall, N.Y. His great-great-great grandparents and aunts were on the 54-foot sloop.
What makes people leave a country, he asked.
Famine, war, persecution, religious freedom, economic opportunities, and forced movement like slavery are the main reasons, Goodman explained.
In the case of Norwegian emigrants, it was a combination of religious freedom and famine or hardship, he said.
Goodman points out that only 3 percent of Norway is tillable, while 95 percent of the population was trying to live off the land. Meanwhile, an odd alliance of Lutheran church reformers and Quakers was trying to break away from persecution from the state church.
The partners sent scouts to America in 1821 to investigate a land purchase and building materials, returning in 1824 to lay plans for a larger departure. They purchased a sloop for $1,800, goods to sell, and left Stavanger, Norway on July 4, 1825 with 52 passengers in the overloaded sloop. Goodman estimates that given the size of vessel, each passenger had about 9 square feet of space.
The sloop sailed south from Norway through the English Channel to the Madeira Islands off the coasts of Portugal and North Africa. There the crew started to make their way across the Atlantic slipping below the equator to catch the trade winds to push them along.
The group had several encounters along the way.
Goodman told that outside of the Madeira archipelago, passengers spotted a barrel of Madeira wine floating in the sea, which they rescued. The ship’s crew soon became seriously drunk from the wine, and the ship came floating into harbor without command or showing her flag giving the impression that it was a “plague ship,” a boat carrying people dead or dying with infectious disease. Cannons at the fort were already aimed at the sloop when one of the passengers managed to raise its flag.
Despite hardships and seasickness, all passengers survived, entering New York Harbor on Oct. 9, 1825 with 53 aboard including a baby born during the voyage.
The group was separated for a time in New York City over some legal issues with local authorities about the amount of cargo their boat was carrying, while the core group became among the first travelers to use the newly opened Erie Canal to reach Kendall in western New York on the shores of Lake Ontario.
One settler was said later to have skated 290 miles in winter up the canal to be reunited with his family, according to Goodman.
The Kendall property turned out to be much like the land the Norwegians left, very rocky, and was not profitable. Eventually, many of the settlers, called “sloopers” moved on to other parts of the country like Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota – even Texas and Napa Valley, Calif.
