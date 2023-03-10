The Encore adult day services program will be permanently shuttered this spring. Pictured are Encore staff leading clients through trivia, memory enhancement games, joke telling and exercises. (Patriot file photos)
Carver County’s Encore adult day services program for senior residents and their families was closed due to COVID-19 from March 2020 through October 2021. The Waconia-based senior-care center reopened for several months after the height of the pandemic, but come April 2 it will be shut down permanently.
The county board made that decision Feb. 21 at the recommendation of Carver County Health & Human Services.
Encore participation never returned to pre-pandemic levels, HHS leaders explained to commissioners, and revenues earned through the program have been only 19 percent of the revenue needed to cover staff costs.
Encore is a licensed adult day program, which provides a personalized and active social environment for often isolated seniors, also relief for caregivers who are trying to care for a loved one, whether that is a spouse, a parent, or grandparent. Many clients are dealing with memory loss or other medical issues. Encore staff are trained in dealing with those issues, and also provide resources and support for caregivers.
While Encore welcomed 20 or more participants a day pre-pandemic, that number has dropped to an average of about 10 per day since then, according to Brian Esch, manager of the HHS organization’s Home and Community-Based Care (HCBC) department. The program served only about 40 clients total in 2022 compared to the 80 it needs to be viable, he said.
Encore got by during the pandemic with help from a variety funding sources, and the HHS budget helped cover the cost for the five full-time employees assigned to work in the adult day services program. But with participation patterns not expected to change, HHS requested closure of the Encore program to occur this spring.
Encore is believed to be the last county-run adult day care center in the state as those services shift to other senior centers, community and faith-based organizations.
The program first launched in 1977 in Chaska with strong support from the Carver County board of commissioners. It relocated to Norwood Young America in 1988 before moving to its more county-central location in Waconia in 2006.
Carver County owns the building at 609 West 1st Street in Waconia and is currently exploring options for it, according to Heather Goodwin, county HHS director.
As part of the motion to close Encore, commissioners also approved the elimination of five full-time employees assigned to the program – although with HHS caseloads growing due to additional requirements from the Minnesota Department of Human Services and changing state and federal rules, the county board also approved a department request to create five full-time employee positions to meet business needs for 2023 and beyond. Encore employees are eligible to apply for the new positions.
No additional county-levy tax dollars will be needed to fund the move, according to HHS Director Heather Goodwin, because some of the positions also are supported through state funding.
Meanwhile, there are currently 18 participants enrolled in Encore. Encore staff are working individually with each participant and their family for a smooth transition, Goodwin said. Resources have been provided offering a choice of possible alternate adult day services programs, new or additional in-home support, or other supported living environments.
