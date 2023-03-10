Encore exercises 1.JPG

The Encore adult day services program will be permanently shuttered this spring. Pictured are Encore staff leading clients through trivia, memory enhancement games, joke telling and exercises. (Patriot file photos)

Carver County’s Encore adult day services program for senior residents and their families was closed due to COVID-19 from March 2020 through October 2021. The Waconia-based senior-care center reopened for several months after the height of the pandemic, but come April 2 it will be shut down permanently.

The county board made that decision Feb. 21 at the recommendation of Carver County Health & Human Services.

