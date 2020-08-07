If there’s one thing everyone agrees on, it’s keeping pollinators happy. Everything from bees to hummingbirds are a welcome sight in a garden. This includes solar gardens around Minnesota. As part of many Conditional Use Permits (CUP), solar gardens are required to establish a pollinator garden throughout their land. This also applies to the gardens of Carver County. However, there are concerned residents regarding these pollinator gardens, as despite it being a requirement many solar gardens are lacking their pollinators.
“We live right next to one, and one requirement for them is to have a pollinator garden,” said Georgia Storms, resident and Master Gardener. “But if you go looking around, a lot of them don’t have one, and it’s very disappointing.”
The oldest solar gardens in Carver County had their CUPs approved in 2016, with all of them requiring a pollinator garden to be established as per the conditions of the CUP. So far, according to Storms, most of these gardens have little if any pollinator gardens established.
As it’s part of the CUP, this has many residents like Storms questioning how the county handles these issues. As many are timed contracts between the county, solar company, and land owner. With it already being three years passed on some of the older solar gardens.
There are, as always, several factors are in the part of the county.
For one, the CUP doesn’t outline a timeframe. Instead, the county monitors each property to ensure the owner is following the requirements of the CUP.
“There are multiple departments that oversee different components of these projects, these in particular,” said Jason Mielke, land use manager in Carver County.
The county plays a few different roles, as the Local Government Authority and the Land Use Authority. The Planning and Water Management Department also get involved, as the gardens serve multiple purposes. At least once a year, representatives from each of these departments travel out to the solar gardens around the county to check on progress, according to Mielke.
Before the solar garden is even allowed in, the county reviews the solar company’s purposed plan. If the pollinators purposed by the solar company don’t match state guidelines, they must change their plan to be in compliance. Once everything is set, the solar garden is given a batch of seeds to get things started.
The reason the county continues to visit isn’t just to be certain that the seeds were planted. It’s also to see that other plants aren’t taking root. Noxious weeds are problem that many of the sites have had to deal with, for example. It the weeds get out of hand, they can choke out the pollinators before the seeds even have a chance to establish themselves.
“It’s not something that happens overnight, and we’ve come across some issues of these pollinators not taking root the way they should have,” said Mielke. “The Planning and Water along with Soil and Water have been trying to help establish those pollinators.”
Of course, these weeds don’t just affect the solar gardens, either. With a large open space to grow, and the screening plants also just starting to establish themselves, neighboring lots are seeing some side effects.
“We’ve seen thistles come from these solar gardens into neighboring yards,” said Storms.
According to Kristen Larson, water resources program specialist, the problem with weeds is simply getting the pollinator plants to be the dominant plants. Because they grow from seeds, the pollinators need more time to fully establish, about two to three years. Once they do so, they are able to choke out the weeds instead of the other way around.
“The first year, the site is supposed to be mowed relatively close to the ground, and kept at that height because most of the pollinator plants aren’t going to get bigger than that during their first years,” said Larson. “Once they grow and establish, then they tend to out-shade any weeds on the site.”
Keeping out the weeds isn’t the only reason to get the pollinators established, either. As mentioned before, pollinators garden serve more than one purpose. On a storm water and soil level, they keep the ground stable. For example, Carver County has very clay-heavy soil, so the seed mix that’s given to solar garden owners is customized for the soil composition.
According to Larson, all the solar companies have companies to help them during this process in order to help establish these pollinators as well as keep the weeds out. Planning and Water does go out and monitor progress throughout the process, to make sure the site is being actively managed. If there are issues, such as the seeds aren’t taking or weeds are a huge problem, they make recommendations based on what’s going.
There is also money invested to the county if the garden or any other requirements aren’t met. If the owner is unable, or unwilling which has not happened according to Mielke, the county itself will step in and do the work to get it done. The owner of the CUP is then liable to pay for the work.
If a land owner or the solar company is uncooperative, that’s when the county would look at revoking the CUP, according to Mielke. This scenario has not happened with any of the solar gardens. Instead, according to Larson and Mielke, it’s a factor of time and adjusting to the needs of the solar garden in order to help them meet the requirements of the CUP.
Until then, though, residents like Storms are the ones dealing with some of the consequences, such as the weed growth.
“I’d want more transparency and information when it comes to this,” she said. “Any type of transparency. Have they seeded anything, what are they seeding with, any kind of transparency would be appreciated.”
Storms also pointed out that any Master Gardener would be willing to give free assistance when it comes to helping these plants get established. After all, most neighbors would prefer to look at prairie land, just like what the county is looking for.
