After only one clue and in record time, the Nickle Dickle Medallion has been found.
The Schraeder family, Nick and Cassie and young daughters Seannah, age 9 and Brielle, 6, discovered the medallion on a Sunday stroll last week under the fire bell monument outside the Waconia fire station.
The discovery came just days after the first clue was released by the Waconia Chamber of Commerce on the pages of this newspaper. What Chamber president Christine Fenner said she thought was a vague clue at that.
But in true CSI fashion, the Schraeders zeroed in on a couple of key phrases to start their search.
The opening line “Get pumped…” and the reference to the annual car show could refer to a gas station, they thought, so the Waconia family started their search at the automotive sectors on Main Street, Nate Schraeder said.
But remembering the medallion always is located on public property, they moved on to the playground at City Square Park where they though pump could refer to what you do when on a swing.
Not there.
After about 45 minutes of searching, they were just about ready to head home, when the family thought that pump might refer to a pump hose or a pumper truck like what might be found at a fire station, so they went there.
With a shriek of delight that got the attention of outdoor patrons across the street at Waconia Brewing Company, oldest daughter Seannah, a fourth-grader at Bayview Elementary, looked up under the old fire bell and grasped the medallion, her father reported.
Ironically, Nate Schraeder works at Cabinetworks Group, formerly Medallion Cabinetry, sponsor of the annual Nickle Dickle Medallion hunt.
No fix there though. Employees are eligible to participate in the scavenger hunt and he said his managers were surprised when he reported the discovery.
The Schraeders will be presented a plaque and a $200 Chamber Bucks check at 12:15 p.m. on Nickle Dickle Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.