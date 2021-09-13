What’s the biggest change to this year’s Nickle Dickle Day coming up Saturday, Sept. 18?
The fact that there is one, say organizers.
After being scaled way back last year due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the traditional events at City Square Park and throughout downtown Waconia are back with the 60th anniversary edition.
The day begins with Nickle Dickle walk/runs starting at 8 a.m. and doesn’t conclude until 5 p.m. when the last vintage vehicle pulls away from the curb at the car and truck show, the last exhibitors fold up their tents and the featured band Traveled Ground plays its final notes.
Also enjoy other favorite events like the arts and crafts fair, pie eating contest, and the library book sale. Watch the duck races and the 3 on 3 basketball tournament, and experience a mechanical bull ride and live pony rides. Listen to live music while enjoying some delicious food. Also, great shopping, dining and deals all around town.
In this 60th anniversary year, it might be appropriate to revisit the origins of Nickle DIckle Day.
While accounts vary, it’s generally understood that 60 years ago a group of Waconia business people gathered to try to find a way to bring people to town in the fall. One shop owner set up a table on the sidewalk and sold items for a nickel. Others joked they should choose the name “Nickle Dickle Day.” Dickle was a made-up word that is derived from dicker, the German word for barter. The phrase stuck, and event organizers misspelled the word nickel to rhyme with dickle. And so, Nickle Dickle Day was born.
Today, the event attracts upwards of 30,000 people to town.
And if you can’t wait for the Saturday festivities to begin an addition in recent years is a street dance downtown on Friday, Nickle Dickle eve, with live music from 7-11 p.m.
For a complete Nickle Dickle Day schedule, visit www.destinationwaconia.org.
