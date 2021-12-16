Watertown’s new City Administrator Jake Foster officially started on Oct. 25, and with nearly two months under his belt, he is busy planning for 2022.
“The first few months have been fantastic,” said Foster. “Watertown has a very engaged business community and resident base and the city council and staff have helped greatly with the adjustment.” Foster also credits his predecessor Shane Fineran for laying the groundwork for a smooth transition.
The biggest project that Foster is focused on for 2022 is expanding Watertown’s wastewater treatment facility so the city can meet permit requirements. This project is already underway and all of the specifications and drawings are done. The city will be focused on bidding for a contractor during the first few months of the year, as well as securing additional funding from the state. One of Foster’s first obligations in his new role was meeting with the Senate bonding committee when it came to Watertown.
Foster is also involved with the planning for the construction of a new water tower in Watertown. Currently, water storage is provided by one 300,000 gallon water tower and the city needs more storage as it continues to grow. According to Foster, the city council will be discussing proposed locations for the water tower at an upcoming meeting.
Another major project that Foster is excited about is the creation of a new community park in Watertown. The city was recently informed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources that it was awarded a grant to acquire 37 acres of property east of the river to be used as a recreational space. Foster explained that, since the park will be in the middle of a floodplain, the city plans to install grass trails, as wood chips or gravel would float away and asphalt would be frequently submerged. It will also plant native vegetation and provide upkeep. Foster noted that the city is still figuring out how to address the need for parking.
Aside from these long-term projects, Foster is also working on some smaller projects. He mentioned that the city was approached by a company called MetroNet which is interested in providing high-speed internet. Currently, Charter is the sole internet provider for Watertown and with the addition of MetroNet, the city may be able to build out its internet infrastructure to more rural parts of the city.
One challenge that Foster has come up against since he started is the city’s agreement with Delano for building inspection services being terminated. As a result, the city has been working with MNSPECT as a consultant for building services. Nevertheless, from Foster’s perspective, Watertown does not have any unique challenges from any other cities and he complimented the city’s staff for their diligent work.
The future of Watertown is top of mind for Foster and for this reason he and his team have scheduled a strategic planning session for January to work on setting the direction for the city.
“I want to make sure that Watertown is experiencing responsible and sustainable growth, while also not being impacted by any unwanted commercial business,” said Foster.
Aside from his day-to-day responsibilities, Foster has been actively engaging with the community in various ways. He and his family recently attended the Watertown Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 4 and he has been attending the Chamber of Commerce’s monthly meetings and meeting business owners in town.
“Watertown has really welcomed me with open arms and I appreciate all of the support,” said Foster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.