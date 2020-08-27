If you have kids in sports, chances are you are buying equipment, gear and sportswear every year.
Chris and Jeni hunter have four children who participate in sports, and they found themselves at CDP Sports a lot purchasing new and used equipment and apparel.
Last October, they approached CDP owner Chuck Pyle about buying the entire store and its inventory. He was looking to get out of the business after many years and the two parties closed a deal late last year.
The Hunters spent January through March packing up CDP merchandise from its Main Street location and moving it down the block to 25 South Olive Street and a business they call Hustle & Heart Sports.
“Purchasing and re-selling items will continue to be our big play,” said new store owner Chris Hunter, who also works at Mid-Country Bank. “Our goal is to support the community by providing affordable quality new and used sporting goods, and accessories.”
Acquiring new and oftentimes costly sports equipment doesn’t make sense financially when kids are going to outgrow it quickly, he notes, so Hustle & Heart Sports will stay focused on catering to families with used and reclaimed sports items.
The building that houses the new sports business is deceiving. The street-level showroom is fairly narrow and is reserved for spirit wear and new apparel. But downstairs an extensive lower floor showroom extends beneath adjacent buildings, where Chris credits wife Jeni with thoroughly organizing and neatly displaying an extensive selection of gear and equipment for virtually every sport.
In addition to providing sports merchandise, Hustle & Heart Sports will continue to do trophy and award engraving like CDP Sports. The Hunters also have invested in an automated skate sharpener to provide that service.
The name Hustle & Heart Sports came from two places, according to the Hunters. One, from the quote “hustle and heart will set you apart.” The second from a favorite Bible verse from Chris’ grandpa who passed away last year: “Whatever you do, work at it with all of your heart…”
The name is intended to “inspire kids to work hard and love what they do,” they said, and in a small way to honor the grandfather. “He was an inspiration to us in his faith and work ethic.”
The Hunters have exhibited all of the above in what has turned out to be a difficult year to start a sports business with a pandemic raging and with many sports cancelled.
Having no community education-level sports is especially challenging, they note, because those programs draw a number of participants and tend to bring in families looking for used equipment.
But some club and traveling teams are now playing again, and the Hunters say the community has been very supportive of their new business – even to the point of donating some used equipment for re-sale.
