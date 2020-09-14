Outdoor markets are a staple of summer and fall, and Norwood Young America is happy to bring in their own to the table this year. The new NYA Market Place will be opening up on September 12, continuing to be open every other weekend until October 10. There will be a variety of goods available for shoppers, and there’s still room for more.
This is the first time the NYA Area Chamber of Commerce has done something like this, and the hope is to keep it going for the future. The NYA Market Place will be located at the old Econofoods parking lot, since the building remains unoccupied.
“It’s a great location for the event, with an open parking lot, plenty of room to space out and keep with the social distance guidelines,” said Julie Wigfield, executive director of the NYA Area Chamber of Commerce.
The goods available have quite a bit of variety, with something for everyone. Vendors will be selling everything from baked goods, homemade canned goods, honey and syrups, flowers, jewelry, even sewn goods will be making an appearance. And of course, the NYA Area Chamber is looking for more vendors for the available weekends to bring in even more appeal.
“We are still receiving registrations,” said Wigfield. “If someone wants to be a vendor, they can email the chamber and we will email them over the paperwork.”
Since there will be three weekends of the NYA Market Place, Sept. 12, 26, and Oct.10, there’s plenty of time to sign up. For shoppers, the Market Place will be open those three days from 9am-12pm. The Chamber is also looking for food trucks to be available for shoppers to enjoy snacks while the enjoy the Market Place. In fact, Elephant Coffee and Fire House BBQ have already been confirmed for October 10.
The Market Place will be located on 760 Faxon Road. The email for the NYA Area Chamber is info@nyachamber.com for any interested vendors.
