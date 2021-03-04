Folks who remember Maddie Hickey from her years in Waconia might get a giggle out of a new book written about her life. Her oldest son and author Thomas Hickey hopes other readers do too.
His book “Another Giggle, Please!” was released in December and shares the madcap tales of his outgoing Irish mother. The book is subtitled “The Mad Memoir of Maddie Hickey.” Her maiden name was McCall.
The avowed “black sheep of the family,” but also his mother’s confidant, Hickey has compiled a collection of vignettes from her childhood to the end of her life. The author studied journalism and has traveled extensively, living abroad in Mali, West Africa as a Peace Corps volunteer, then onto France and Japan, where he wrote a humor column called “Taxi Talk” (Learn to Speak Japanese from your Taxi Driver) for Networking, an English/Japanese magazine.
Hickey currently resides in the San Francisco Bay Area. “Another Giggle” is his first book.
The title in the book is a double entendre. A giggle is also a drink, or cocktail, in the Hickey family.
Hickey writes the book in his mother’s voice and with her blessing. In fact, she reviewed the early chapters before her death in 2011. Maddie Hickey moved to Waconia in 2004, following her other son Tim and family out here from Bloomington, and those years are marked by time with her grandchildren.
The unfinished book sat idle on the shelf until the last five years when the author made a push to close out the chapters of her life with shared stories of friends and family.
“Mom marched to the beat of her own drum,” Hickey writes. “She did what she wanted and didn’t let others tell her what to do. She was an inspiration to many not to give a rip what society expects of you.”
Maddie Hickey had a loud, deep voice and was rough around the edges, Hickey notes, but also had the ability to connect with people.
“She communicated from the heart and would talk with you until you felt ready to pick your life back up,” he writes. “Part of her talent was that she knew who she was.”
“She loved to talk and she embraced her faults, joking and laughing at herself,” Hickey said. “And I loved to hear her stories, especially those of her as a kid.”
Now, her eldest son and author has compiled those stories in “Another Giggle, Please!”, available at Amazon Books or Barnes & Noble online.
