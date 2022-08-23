It’s somewhat of a hunger-relief consortium and somewhat of a website. Find Food Carver County is a group of hunger-relief organizations who have put their information together on one website—www.findfoodcarvercounty.org—so it’s easier for people to gather information. Find Food Carver County offers maps to discounted food locations. They offer times and addresses of food shelves and free food distributions. No matter how you want to look at it, Find Food Carver County helps combat hunger, and food insecurities in general, in Carver County. They’re doing good work, and their services are in demand.
Caitlin Huiras, a Public Health Program Specialist with Carver County, says, “Find Food Carver County is a new initiative to make it easier for people to find local food assistance programs and volunteer opportunities in the hunger-relief sector. Carver County is fortunate to have several incredible organizations working to decrease food insecurity in our community, but it takes time and effort to become aware of all the opportunities available. A new website—www.findfoodcarvercounty.org—was launched to share information about organizations, details about upcoming free food distributions, and ways for people to volunteer.”
One of the organizations on Find Food Carver County is the Summer Meals for Kids Program. As the name implies, the Summer Meals for Kids Program helps supply food to the families of school children while school is out for the summer, all though anyone who wants to use the program, school family or otherwise, is welcome to do so. The group’s staff members and volunteers set up pop-up food markets in Chanhassen, Chaska, Cologne, Norwood Young America, and Watertown. These pop-up food markets are like mobile grocery stores, except the groceries are either at a discounted price or sometimes for free. People in need of discounted or free groceries can select from a variety of fresh and nutritious staples.
Huiras says, “With the higher costs of basic necessities, it can be difficult to make ends meet right now. Programs such as Summer Meals for Kids, drive-through free food distributions, and other programs are designed to be welcoming and non-judgmental so people feel comfortable using food assistance programs.” She adds, “Using these programs helps ensure families have quality, nutritious food each week, and allows them to reduce spending trade-offs (such as deciding between paying for food or medications).”
Budget cuts from school districts played a role in developing the current Summer Meals for Kids Program. Huiras says, “Students were able to get free meals from the school districts through federal funding the past two years, but funding for these programs wasn’t extended until recently - and too late for anything to happen this year.”
Credible sources and leading forces are lending helping hands: City of Norwood Young America, City of Watertown, City of Carver, Eastern Carver County School District, Mi C.A.S.A., Bountiful Basket Food Shelf, Friends for Life Food Shelf, and Second Harvest Heartland.
So, here’s the glass half-full. Lots of people have used Find Food Carver County’s services. However, when we’re talking about hunger-relief, that’s also the glass half-empty. It means an exorbitant number of people need assistance acquiring food for their families. Huiras says, “The number of participants that shop each week at the Summer Meals for Kids Program has exceeded our expectations. Thankfully we have been able to increase the amount of food we order each week to adjust. We were hoping to purchase more kid-friendly snacks, but with the rising cost of food and higher than anticipated participation, we have had to prioritize staple items. We have received generous donations from community members and organizations that have helped us scale up the program to meet the need.”
Along the lines of the glass half-full and the glass half-empty, Huiras relayed a story about a mom who said, “Thank you for doing this. I was going to have to choose between putting gas in my car or buying groceries.”
Summer Meals for Kids, for 2022, will end soon. They have the following dates left.
• Chanhassen Elementary School: Tuesdays, 3-5pm, ends August 30
• Watertown City Hall: Wednesdays, 3:30-5pm, ends Aug. 24
• Chaska Middle School East: 4-6pm, ends Aug. 31
• Carver Public Utilities Building: 3-5pm, ends Sept. 1
If you need help acquiring groceries for your family, or if you would like to help families in need of nutritious food staples, please look at www.findfoodcarvercounty.org. Even after the Summer Meals for Kids season ends, they’re still a one-stop click for everything food-assistance-related in Carver County. You can also find Find Food Carver County on Facebook.
