So, what exactly is Find Food Carver County?

It’s somewhat of a hunger-relief consortium and somewhat of a website. Find Food Carver County is a group of hunger-relief organizations who have put their information together on one website—www.findfoodcarvercounty.org—so it’s easier for people to gather information. Find Food Carver County offers maps to discounted food locations. They offer times and addresses of food shelves and free food distributions. No matter how you want to look at it, Find Food Carver County helps combat hunger, and food insecurities in general, in Carver County. They’re doing good work, and their services are in demand.

