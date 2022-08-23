Pastor Adam White was pleased to see a driver’s education student at Faith Lutheran Church in Waconia on one of his first days at his new parish. For one, it gave him an option for his youngest daughter Olivia to become a licensed driver as the family made the transition from Nebraska to Minnesota. For another, it shows that the church is embedded in the community, he said.
The new senior pastor is all about church as community, both as a place of worship and also other community activities and events. Also, engaging the congregation as ministers in the community.
Rev. White joined the Faith community back in June and has already authored a “Conversations in Faith” column for these pages.
Originally from Nebraska, Rev. White has degrees from Hastings College, Nazarene Theological Seminary, and Luther Seminary. For the past 12 years, he has served as a pastor and taught on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He also occasionally teaches as an adjunct instructor at Luther Seminary.
White wasn’t looking for anything in particular in his new calling, but said he was excited by the “vibrancy of the Faith community,” also Waconia as a lake community. In fact, Rev. White has taken an interest in the history of Lake Waconia and Coney Island, already making a few trips there.
His spouse is Amanda, and the couple have two daughters, Sophia and Olivia, also two dogs.
Rev. White said there’s a lot of energy at the Faith, that the congregation is open doing new things, and that he is “looking to move forward together on what comes next.”
One thing coming up next month is Rally Day at Faith Lutheran on Sunday, Sept. 11. The day begins with 9 a.m. worship and a carnival starting at 10:15 with free food, games, prizes and other activities. All are welcome.
