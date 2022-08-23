Pastor Adam White was pleased to see a driver’s education student at Faith Lutheran Church in Waconia on one of his first days at his new parish. For one, it gave him an option for his youngest daughter Olivia to become a licensed driver as the family made the transition from Nebraska to Minnesota. For another, it shows that the church is embedded in the community, he said.

The new senior pastor is all about church as community, both as a place of worship and also other community activities and events. Also, engaging the congregation as ministers in the community.

