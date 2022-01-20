There’s a new Lions Club in town – the Waconia DandyLions, and the group recently completed its third major community service project since its inception about 18 months ago.
Over the holidays, the Waconia DandyLions delivered gifts to 88 residents at long term and assisted living facilities in the community through their Gifts for Grand-People project. The club raised over $2,000 in donations to fulfill custom wish lists and personally shopped for each resident at Good Samaritan in Waconia.
“We are so excited to carry on this new annual holiday project,” said Erica Bergmann, DandyLions marketing/public relations person.
Earlier last year, the DandLlions conducted a diaper drive and a drive for feminine products, as well as other community service projects.
One might view the DandyLions as the female version of the original Waconia Lions Club, which marked its 75th anniversary in 2019 with a formal celebration last fall – a year late due to the pandemic. However, leaders of both clubs note that membership is not exclusive. Anyone is welcome in both groups.
The clubs are not in competition, or rivals either, Bergmann notes. She said the Waconia Lions have been very supportive and helped the DandyLions with their charter under Lions Club International which was marked with a special event last August.
The DandyLions recently had over 50 attendees to their first ever holiday party with a handful of new prospective members, and are now planning their next event, the Frozen Fairway Open scheduled for Friday, Feb. 5 and the Carver County Fairgrounds. The event involves nine holes of snow golf with tennis ball and club of choice – that could be a hockey stick, bat, broom or traditional golf club.
Proceeds go the Brielle House, a women’s recovery home located in Waconia. Tee times are available at noon and 2 p.m. that day. For more information about the event and membership, go to the Waconia DandyLions Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.