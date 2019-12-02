Sarah Lehrke
1. How do you feel to have a seat on the board?
I feel very thankful and appreciative for the outpouring of love and support from my family, my friends, and our community. It’s extremely humbling to me every time I am greeted with a “congrats” and an “I’m proud of you”. A sincere thank you to everyone that went out and voted. I am so proud of our community!
2. What are you looking forward to?
I am looking forward to this revived energy we have here at Central. With many new faces and new ideas, I think we have a great team in place to move our school onward and upward. I am excited to get to work with Mr. Schochenmaier and my fellow board members. I’m confident that together, we can create positive change. I am also eager to attend the Minnesota School Board Association trainings to dive in and learn as much as I possibly can.
3. What challenges do you think you’ll be facing?
There are going to be new challenges each and every day. Some will be very textbook, while others will be unexpected and require thinking outside the box. I can’t prepare myself for the exact challenges I am going to face, but I can prepare myself with the necessary tools to take them head on. As long as I stick to my principles and display integrity along with an open mind, I’m confident that I will offer a voice of reason to any challenge coming my way.
Shelby Erickson
1. How does it feel to have a seat on the board?
I am both honored and excited to be able to represent the communities of Norwood Young America, Cologne, and Hamburg on the school board for District 108. I am especially excited that both the operating levy and the capital project bond were approved by such an overwhelming amount. To me, that proves that our communities are ready for change and excited to support our students and our school district and I am thrilled to be able to be a part of it.
2. What are you looking forward to?
I am excited to have the opportunity to face new challenges, learn new things and also serve the community.
3. What challenges do you think you’ll be facing?
I believe the biggest challenge the entire board will face is building trust and transparency. Thankfully, I believe Superintendent Schochenmaier has already began to rebuild trust and transparency with the work he has done since July 1st. I am excited to partner with the other school board members and the Superintendent to improve Central Public Schools.
Kyle Stickfaden
1. How do you feel to have a seat on the board?
I feel honored knowing the community believed I would be a good addition to the Central School Board.
2. What are you looking forward to?
I’m looking forward to working with the other board members and Mr. Schochenmaier. I think there’s a lot of positive energy right now, so I believe we can utilize that energy to move Central in the right direction for long-term sustainable success.
3. What challenges do you think you’ll be facing?
The community voted to providing more funding to the school district. We need to make sure we use those funds wisely in order to compete with other area school districts our size and build trust within the community. Other challenges will be to create measurable, achievable goals for the school, find ways to effectively communicate our successes, and consistently increase enrollment year after year.
Sara Eischens
1. How’s it feel to keep your seat on the board?
I feel tremendously honored to continue to represent the students, staff and constituents of District 108. Out of the amazing and talented group of community members running for school board, I truly am humbled and flattered to be re-elected by the constituents. The caliber and passion of all who ran, speaks immensely to the future possibilities of our district.
2. Any changes you’re going to be pushing for in the coming term?
As a board, I hope we will continue to work on establishing a clear vision, goals, and strategic plan for our district. My personal school board goals will be centered around stabilizing our budget, enhancing communication, improving technology and empowering administrators to enhance and align curriculum across the district.
3. What are you looking forward to the most with an almost entirely new board?
I will be looking forward to fresh perspectives, energy, insight and passion. There has been a plethora of positive energy around our district with the hiring of Superintendent Schochenmaier and the recent passing of the referendum. I am grateful to the community for their support and hope that the new board will continue to build off of the positive energy to enhance educational outcomes for all students. I am very excited to work with the new board to make Central a destination district that families are excited to send their children to and other districts strive to emulate. Central is on an upward trajectory that has endless opportunities. District 108 has a huge opportunity to carve out a niche that makes us unique and competitive. GO RAIDERS!
