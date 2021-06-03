At it’s core, school is about preparing students for their adult life. Everything from education to advisement is about getting them ready. With that in mind, Central High School added a new program for the seniors this year, allowing them to network with real world experts in whatever field they chose. And the results were very promising for those students participating.
“This quarter, students had to create their own project connecting with mentors,” said Michael Kray, literature teacher at Central High School. “We had kids working in all kinds of places.”
This program is new, and has a few different goals. First off, since many students are encouraged to go to college and would have these kinds of connections through there, this is a way for the students going straight to work the chance to get some hands on experience. No matter the path of the student, networking is always important and the mentors helped the students in several ways.
Some studied under X-ray technicians, electricians, small businesses, interned at Modern Design, and some even made their way in the Cities. Each had a unique experience, and not all of them strictly did mentorship. One decided to apply their own carpentry skills into making a raised garden for one of their neighbors. Others did similar volunteer projects to help out around the community.
For those that did the mentorships and internships, it’s clearly already made impressions. Some students have already received offers for their future careers, including one going into electrical work. A few that worked with local small businesses were given advice on how to start and have done so.
Not everything was perfect, though. Despite having a great first year, several students had to miss out. Those interested in law enforcement and medical work were unable to be taken on as mentees due to the pandemic. The hope for next year is that these options would be available for interested students. There were also a few bumps in the road, but that’s to be expected for a first-time program.
Overall, though, the program was a big success.
“Kids who aren’t going to college still need to network, and I wanted it to be readily addressed,” said Kray. “I hope to grow the program even more next year.”
As for the academics, students wrote reports back to Kray about their experiences, culminating in a research paper and presentation. With graduation coming up, it’s no surprise that the program is wrapping up, so the students are putting these together right now. Those who have offers waiting are set for after graduation, without having to worry about one aspect of becoming an adult. Those who don’t still have a network they can utilize for future employment.
Anyone interested in this program can contact Michael Kray at Central High School. The plan is to keep it going and improve, so seniors are encouraged to give it a shot. The only qualifications are that the student isn’t participating in AP or college level classes and are looking to go right into employment after school.
