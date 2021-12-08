Birds have been around millions of years, the first humans maybe 2 million years ago.
Naturalist Stan Tekiela has been photographing and writing about birds and other wildlife for more than 40 years, and studying creatures since he was a kid.
On Tuesday, Nov. 16, Tekelia spoke to a group at Scandia Lodge-Sons of Norway in Waconia sharing uncommon facts about common birds to an enthusiastic birding audience.
During the evening, Tekelia pointed out that birds’ unique characteristics have enabled them to survive and thrive for millions of years, long before humans.
A resident of Victoria, Tekiela is director at Staring Lake Nature Center in Eden Prairie, also a well-known photographer, syndicated columnist, radio show host and book author. He has written more than 200 books about wildlife and is working on a children’s book of that genre.
Here are a few uncommon facts about birds he shared with his audience.
Starlings were brought to North America by European settlers to remind them of the surroundings they departed. Sparrows too in 19850, likely arriving in ships. Both birds have continued to expand westward adapting to their new environments.
While these birds are considered a nuisance and non-native species, Tekiela pointed out to his audience that “Norwegians – in fact, most of us – are non-native species too.”
Blackbirds are found only in the Americas. And while most birds have more power closing their beaks, blackbirds have more power opening them, which enables them to pry open crevices to find insects – and their eyes are situated to give direct line of sight to their food. Ironically, colorful orioles and meadowlarks also are members of the blackbird family, Tekiela noted.
While a few birds, sandhill cranes for instance, mate for life, most do not. Female wrens, for example, have many mates, which add to wrens’ genetic diversity.
It’s true, owls can hear creatures, their prey, under the snow.
Many birds see in ultra-violet light. For kestrels, that enables them to spot urine trails of small animals like mice to hone in on their prey.
Woodpeckers have very long tongues, which when retracted wrap around the inside of their heads to cushion their brains from blows while pecking. They also have “amazing feet” with two rear toes and stiff tailfeathers, which enables them to literally stick to surfaces like trees, Tekiela said.
Crows, meanwhile, may be the smartest bird, able to problem-solve and use tools. Tekelia shared stories of crows using twigs or wire to pry food out of a crevice, fly over roadways and drop nuts to open them, and drop rocks into pools of water to raise the water level to access surface materials. They also have their own social structure.
Cardinal populations are moving farther north, now as far as Duluth and beyond, as the climate moderates. And many migrating birds are arriving 1-2 week earlier and departing 1-2 weeks later in just recent decades.
“If you are feeding birds, you are doing it for yourself,” Tekiela told the audience. Birds don’t rely on humans for their food – maybe 25 percent of their diet comes from feeders.
“Birds have been around for millions of years,” he said. “You are not creating a welfare state by feeding them.”
Still, he said, feeding helps complement their diet in harsh conditions, and he encouraged the audience to keep watching birds, take an interest in nature and take steps to protect the environment.
