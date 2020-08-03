Watertown-Mayer has many creative kids, with two more students being announced as published for the American Library of Culture’s Student Poetry Contest. McKenna Quinlan and Josie Williams were both recognized for their excellent poetry skills, with very different poems. They are already confirmed to be published, and will be entered into the contest to compete on a national level.
Josie, who will be going into sixth grade, wrote her poem, “S’mores” about, well, s’mores. She’s been writing little poems since the third grade, and most of them are about food and what she likes about her favorites. “S’mores” is no different, looking at her favorite parts of having the treat.
“I didn’t really think I was going to be a winner,” she said. “I was really surprised and just ran to my mom.”
Mckenna’s poem, on the other hand, “Nighttime”, is more about what she enjoys about the night. She described the sky, as well as how the night feels to her. Mckenna is also going into sixth grade for the 2020 school year, and has been “writing little books” since she was young. She actually won a contest at Watertown-Mayer in second grade for a story she wrote.
“I knew what the letter was when I saw it,” she said. “I started screaming as soon as I saw it.”
Both girls will officially be published in the Library of Culture’s book, “Together” in September of this year. The book will be delivered around December for them to not only see their own poems in print, but also to read all the other poems that made it in.
With both girls being in fifth grade when they submitted poems, they are competing in the first age group with third, fourth, and fifth. Top prize for the contest is $500, with several other prizes including iPods, gift cards, and more being randomly drawn for students.
When asked what they would do with $500, each girl had a different answer.
Josie, who enjoys arts and crafts, said that she would go to the nearest Michael’s.
“I would go to Target or Michael’s to get art supplies,” she said. “I like to paint my nails and put crafts together.”
As for what she would do, McKenna is thinking she would put some of the money towards college. The rest would go to art and writing supplies. She loves volleyball and drawing as well.
As parents, both of the girl’s mother’s expressed pride in their daughters’ achievements.
“Josie’s the type that excels in everything she does, by far in writing and reading,” said Sarah Williams, Josie’s mother. “She was very excited. She read the letter and squealed.”
“She has this poetry unit now and she’s been bringing some home and they’ve been very good,” said Tina Quinlan, McKenna’s mother. “It’s amazing how much more mature her writing has been.”
Both girls will know if they won the contest on September 30, when the book is officially published. Until it is, though, the two are preparing for their next school year and enjoying their summer.
