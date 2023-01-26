Monument project reaches fundraising goal, restoration head of schedule
While American Legion Post 150 has been extremely busy with the move to its new location at 4 East Main Street in Waconia, work on the post’s veterans monument restoration project hasn’t stopped.
Far from it! In fact, fundraising efforts have reached over $200,000, exceeding the fundraising goal of $199,000, and monument restoration work is proceeding ahead of pace.
Here’s the latest update from restoration project team lead Joe Gifford.
As you may recall, the project was launched by American Legion Post 150 in early 2021 with an objective of restoring the World War I Veterans Monument, Civil War Soldiers Monument, and the Civil War Cannon over a period of three years. Having achieved our fundraising objective earlier than anticipated, we are actually positioned to finish the project a full year in advance and can now focus on the restoration effort.
Since the full restoration of the World War I monument was completed in May of 2022, our attention has now turned toward the two Civil War monuments. Work on the Civil War Cannon was launched in September 2022, and it is currently on target to be completed by May 2023. Plans for the Civil War Soldiers monument are to begin the restoration in the February or March, then push to finalize that effort by no later than November 2023.
Good progress has been made on the Civil War Cannon since November. Thus far the cannon has been fully disassembled and all of the component parts have been documented. The restoration team also tested various paint strippers on the cannon, identified a good match, and initiated the process of removing of the old paint from the cannon surface. In addition, the blueprints necessary for the wheelwright to build a new carriage for the cannon have been finalized. It was uncovered during the research for these blueprints that the previous cannon carriage was not historically accurate. Given that fact, the project team elected to design the new carriage so that it fully aligned with the historical record rather than simply replacing the previous carriage. Finally, the design for the interpretive sign that will be placed with the cannon was completed thru the combined efforts of the project team, the Carver County Historical Society, and CD Products.
While there is still a lot of work to be done, American Legion Post 150 is moving forward with plans to conduct rededication ceremonies for all of the monuments. Our current plan is to hold a brief rededication ceremony as part of the 2023 Memorial Day Services in Waconia at City Square Park for both the World War I veterans monument and the Civil War cannon. Plans for the rededication ceremony of the Civil War Soldiers Monument will be confirmed at a later date. It is our sincere hope that all those who have made contributions to the project will be able to attend these events. In the meantime, American Legion Post 150 would like to thank all of the following donors:
Every donation from the community has been critical to reaching this fundraising milestone, with contributions ranging from individuals to local organizations including fire departments, Lions Clubs, American Legion posts, and grants from the Minnesota Historical Society and Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
Every single dollar raised is critical to the success of the project and each donation is greatly appreciated! With ongoing supply chain issues and the possibility of increased costs, the project is still accepting support from the community. If you would like to make a personal donation to the project, please consider doing so today.
To make an online donation via credit card go to the following website: www.communitygiving.org/donors-advisors/donations
Then simply select the American Legion Post 150 Veteran Monuments Restoration Fund from the drop down, follow the instructions, and finalize your donation.
To donate via check, simply make your check payable to Community Foundation for Carver County, enter American Legion Post 150 Veteran Monuments Restoration Fund in the check memo, and then mail it to the following address: CommunityGiving, 101 S Seventh Ave, Suite 100, Saint Cloud, MN 56301.
