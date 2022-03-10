Modern Design’s co-owner Troy Eiden cut the ceremonial ribbon to make Modern Design’s entry into the Norwood Young America Chamber of Commerce official. The company specializes in residential and commercial cabinetry and millwork. Norwood Young America will be home to its second manufacturing facility.
Talk about success… Troy and Jo Eiden started the company on Troy’s family farm in 1991 – they celebrated their 30th anniversary of being in business last year. In 2000, they moved production to Cologne, where they currently have both a manufacturing facility and a showroom. Increased growth allowed them to open another showroom in Rochester. They now need the facility in Norwood Young America to support increased business from the Rochester showroom.
Jo Eiden feels grateful for the local support they have received from the City of Norwood Young America, the Chamber of Commerce, Citizens State Bank, Central Public Schools, and the area’s businesses. She says, “Norwood is a great community that we are super excited to be a part of.”
The building, located at 710 Faxon Rd, in the old Econofoods store, is ideal because it is a large, square, cement facility that lends itself to an efficient layout of machinery. The building comes complete with a dock – delivery trucks can back up and load the completed cabinets. Plus, it has 480 power! And, of, course, the powerful air conditioning system will come in handy in the summer.
Few renovations were needed. They cut a large garage door into a main wall and tore out the freezers.
Nate Koch will manage operations at the new location. With supply chain complications and labor shortages, he has his work cut out for him.
Koch says, “It has been a struggle getting materials and lead times on certain materials/products have been WAY longer than normal. We can’t deliver a cabinet without door hinges or drawer slides, so sometimes the cabinets pile up while we are waiting until we receive more product. It causes so many problems. We’ve had to make so many extra trips back to jobsites, since we were missing a piece of hardware, special piece of glass, etc. There have also been significant price increases pretty much across the board on all of the materials we purchase.”
The company seeks to fill a number of positions at the Norwood site: cabinetmaker, final assembly (installing hinges and drawer slides on the cabinets), finisher, and installer.
Modern Design has come a long way, and the future looks bright. Jo Eiden says they want to get involved in senior living facilities, apartments, and condos, since those kinds of jobs lend themselves nicely to their machinery and pairs nicely with the company’s other residential work. If the past is any indication, the company can expect continued success for years to come.
