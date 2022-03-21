I asked assistant Mock Trial coach Sarah Soley if Watertown-Mayer is a mock trial powerhouse. She didn’t want to admit it, but the school is indeed a Mock Trial powerhouse. They have gone to the state tournament 10 times in the last 12 years.
Dominick Buehler is a two-time All-State Attorney, and Maris Heun is a two-time All-State Witness. The talent runs deep. The team that won this year’s state competition is comprised of seniors, and the school has another dangerous junior team. In fact, the seniors squared off against the juniors to qualify for state; just two points decided the case.
Now that Watertown-Mayer has won the Minnesota championship, they’ll be representing the state in a national mock trial, which gets tricky. A brand new case will be released April 1, and the team will have approximately one month to prepare everything – the process typically takes 3 to 4 months, accroding to Soley.
Here’s how it works: Students serve as either an attorney or a witness, and some do both. You’ve got the prosecution’s side of the case and the defense’s side. It’s up to the coaches to cast students for each side.
The season begins in October, when a new case is released. Schools across the state have the same materials to work with, and when they compete, one school serves as the prosecution and the other serves as the defense. Each side gives an opening statement, delivers a closing argument, and calls three witnesses to the stand.
During the trial, students object to the other team’s questions and cross examine the other school’s witnesses. Each part is given a score out of 10 by a panel of judges, one of whom presides over the trial.
Soley says, “Practice, practice, and more practice, plus dedication from our students, is what secured us the win.” They practice as a team once a week, and then the students work with their attorney/witness partner and a coach at least one additional time during the week.
The process has been refined over the years. Lori Sieling is the head coach, and Pat Neaton is the attorney coach, both of whom have been coaching the team for over 25 years. Sarah Soley, who was one of Lori and Pat’s students, started helping 5 years ago.
And then you’ve got the local Lions Club, who have been providing financial support. It takes a village.
The trials needed to be done remotely this year. Lots of classmates watched the live stream, and because of easy online accessibility, the Mock Trial Team attracted more fans than ever. They’re an absolute powerhouse.
