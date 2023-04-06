The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host an in-person public meeting to discuss the upcoming Highway 212 improvement project through Cologne and portions of Benton and Dahlgren townships.
The meeting is 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at the Community Room, 1211 Village Pkwy., Cologne. There will be a presentation at 4:45 p.m.
MnDOT staff will provide information and answer questions about project improvements and traffic impacts. Information provided at the event will be made available on the project webpage following the meeting.
In summer and fall 2023, MnDOT crews will repair about 3.5 miles of Highway 212 as it passes through Cologne and portions of Benton and Dahlgren townships.
Crews will repair concrete pavement, resurface road shoulders, make improvements on two bridges and widen shoulders at a J-turn intersection.
MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print) for this event, please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720. Please request at least one week in advance.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
