COVID-19 may have stopped a lot of things, but it hasn’t stopped construction season. A lot of projects are underway around Carver County. Recently, the Department of Transportation (MNDOT) held a public forum about their plans for Highway 25. Diane Langenbach, MNDOT’s South Area Engineer, was the presenter.
“We’re hoping to give you’re an update on the project and what to expect this summer,” said Langenbach.
The project covers Hwy 25 from the south of Mayer through to Watertown. The project includes a number of items, including repaving the whole of the route. There will also be improvements to sidewalks and curbs along the highway to meet ADA compliance, as well as drainage improvements.
Watertown specifically is seeing a reconstruction of Hwy 25 from White Street to High Street, as well as a sidewalk construction along Hutchinson Road, with the city connecting the trail extension to the Luce Line Trail. 32nd Street in Watertown will also see a new right turn lane. Mayer will have a new sidewalk from 5th Street to 7th Street, which will reach Mayer Lutheran High School.
To do the sidewalk improvements in Mayer, the parking lanes will be narrowed by two feet, going from 12 to 10, which will allow for widening the curb and sidewalk. The reason the sidewalks are being reconstructed is because as per ADA requirements, there needs to be enough space for someone in a wheelchair to pass obstacles, such as street lamps. Right now, there’s currently not enough space, so the first step is to widen, and the second to remove the lights and redesign their placement. According to Langenbach, this project will begin in a few weeks.
Mayer is also going to have improvements to the pedestrian crossing at 4th Street, including new flashing lights on the signs when a pedestrian pushes a button.
As for Watertown, the full reconstruction of Hwy 25 will be reaching them by spring. The pavement will be redone, and curb, gutter, and sidewalk will all be added in.
There were plans to move forward with bidding in spring of this year, but unfortunately between COVID-19 and design delays the bidding didn’t start until June 5.
“We’re hoping to award the contract and begin the construction in late July,” said Langenbach.
For 2020, there are a few things that are planned to be completed. The first is making the sidewalks in Mayer ADA compliant, as well as resurfacing Hwy 25 from County Road 30 to High Street in Watertown. The project will then of course pause for the winter, with the hope of starting up next spring in April of 2021.
The plan for spring will mostly take place in Watertown at that point. The rest of the highway will have its reconstruction, as well as the new trail being placed.
For drivers and residents, Langenbach gave a few ideas on what to expect in terms of impacts. For one, the sidewalk reconstruction in Mayer will take place one side at a time in order to lessen the overall impact to the businesses along them. The east side is planned first, since this would specifically lessen the impact to the restaurants in Mayer.
The 2021 work will see similar treatment, with only one or two blocks at a time being closed off. Any residents and businesses are still able to come in and out, as the sections will remain open for local use. Shane Fineran, city administrator, asked how this would look during this time. Langenbach stated that local traffic will still be allowed, though drivers might go over gravel roads and be required to follow some signage.
“The idea is that everyone can still get to where they need to go, but also that the work can be done safely as well,” she said.
Even though it’s only a couple blocks, there will be a detour posted. The detours will be along Hwy 7 and 10 instead of coming along Hwy 25. The detours will be prominently signed, so it’s recommended to keep an eye out for signage.
To get email updates about the project, go to mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy25mayer to sign up. The email updates will also inform users on what’s closed, where detours are, and more. That link will also show users an overview of the project itself, as well as photos and diagrams. For any questions about the project, email christine.dufouriverson@state.mn.us .
