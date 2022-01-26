Martin Luther King Jr. Day was a day off for most students and many other individuals. The new ROAR Waconia group made it a day for learning and community as well, hosting an outdoor event at Waconia’s City Square Park.
The park event featured a story walk about King’s life and teachings, also the opportunity to build a “beloved community” of snowmen, create multi-colored snow hearts and other outdoor family activities.
MLK Day marked the first event staged by Residents Organized Against Racism (ROAR) Waconia, a relatively new area grassroots organization uniting to combat racism in schools and communities. ROAR originated in Eastern Carver County and is now expending to other areas of Minnesota.
The local chapter was started by individuals, family members and educators concerned about racism. The group began meeting last summer, and had an informational booth at Nickle Dickle Day and a Halloween “trunk or treat” event.
The ROAR group believes in 4 pillars of change:
Educate: Learning is the first step to change, organizers say.
Advocate in support of individuals, families and organizations experiencing racism and other forms of discrimination.
Collaborate alongside schools, elected leaders, businesses, churches and other groups will bring long term change.
Celebrate the success of all in our community and ensure that all people are able to flourish.
