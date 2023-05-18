Swarms of pelicans were seen for a few days recently on Lake Waconia. It’s migration season, and just like Minnesota human “snowbirds” they are working their way to breeding grounds back north, says local naturalist Jim Gilbert.
The American white pelican is one of Minnesota’s largest birds, with a length of 4-6 feet and wingspan of 8-9 feet, according the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The bird’s size, white plumage, black wing tips, and large orange bill distinguish it from many other species. Although the pelican is awkward on land, it is graceful in flight.
The pelican is a short- to middle-distance migrant, wintering in places like the Gulf of Mexico. Migration is triggered as lakes and rivers freeze in the pelicans’ breeding range.
In Minnesota, pelicans range largely in western and northern parts of the state where there are large, shallow bodies of water that are rich in fish, according to DNR naturalists. They also extend to broad portions of western North America and into Canada, although the birds congregate to breed in a limited number of significant colonies – 50 in Canada and only 18 in the United States
The species declined precipitously in the late 19th and early 20th centuries due largely to human disturbance, such as pesticide use and destruction of breeding and foraging habitat. Flooding and drainage are also a concern for this species. High water can destroy pelican nests, while lower water levels may allow predators greater access to islands used for nesting.
The decline had caused the pelican to be listed by ornithologists and the National Audubon Society as a species of concern, but populations have increased substantially since the 1970s thanks to a federal ban in the use of DDT, along with education, monitoring and research, and migratory bird protection laws.
As pelicans passed through the region, Gilbert reminded to watch for other migratory birds that are here or back soon, such as herons, orioles, grosbeaks, and wrens.
While cold is a deterrent to the return of the retired or vacationing kind of human snowbirds, Gilbert points out that daylight is the primary factor in avian migration and nesting patterns.
