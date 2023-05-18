Pelican photo form DNR website.jpg

Pelicans, like the one pictured, have been returning to local lakes along with the warmer weather. (Photo courtesy of Minnesota DNR)

Swarms of pelicans were seen for a few days recently on Lake Waconia. It’s migration season, and just like Minnesota human “snowbirds” they are working their way to breeding grounds back north, says local naturalist Jim Gilbert.

The American white pelican is one of Minnesota’s largest birds, with a length of 4-6 feet and wingspan of 8-9 feet, according the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The bird’s size, white plumage, black wing tips, and large orange bill distinguish it from many other species. Although the pelican is awkward on land, it is graceful in flight.

