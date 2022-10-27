On the heels of the Waconia High School all musical, the Waconia Middle School theatre program will present its fall play, “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,” with four performances scheduled for Oct. 27-29 at the middle school auditorium. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27-29, with an additional 2 p.m. matinee slated for Saturday, Oct. 29.
Tickets are general admission and are available for purchase online. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students, and can be purchased by visiting www.bit.ly/WaconiaTickets.
“The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” story is about the adventures of the four Pevensie children – Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy – who discover a magical wardrobe that transports them to the fantastical world of Narnia. Narnia is cursed by an evil White Witch who makes every day winter but never Christmas. Talking Beavers introduce the children to Aslan, a lion and the King of Narnia, and work with him and his loyal followers to defeat the witch and restore Narnia to its former glory.
“The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe is a story about exploration, forgiveness, finding hope in dark times, and knowing that Nice is different than Good,” said director Sharayah Russell. “This story is so accessible not only for middle schoolers, but also for all of us. The sorrows, joys, and confusion we all feel can be found in the stories of the residents of Narnia--and like those who are experiencing a long winter, the most important thing we can do is find hope and spread the good in this world. I’m excited for audiences to join us for a bit of magic, a bit of family, and a bit of hope!”
Waconia Middle School’s production of “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” is dramatized by Joseph Robinette and produced by special arrangement with the Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Ill.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.