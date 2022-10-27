On the heels of the Waconia High School all musical, the Waconia Middle School theatre program will present its fall play, “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,” with four performances scheduled for Oct. 27-29 at the middle school auditorium. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27-29, with an additional 2 p.m. matinee slated for Saturday, Oct. 29.

Tickets are general admission and are available for purchase online. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students, and can be purchased by visiting www.bit.ly/WaconiaTickets.

