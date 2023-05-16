When it comes to parenting, it can oftentimes feel both lonely and confusing, despite so many adults being in the same role. This can be especially true when parenting a middle schooler. Middle school is a formative time for a child, and parents feel the pressure of providing enough support for their kid without overstepping boundaries or missing potential warning signs for a deeper issue. It’s a balance that’s difficult to find. That’s why Watertown-Mayer Middle School is working to help parents navigate the complex role of parenting a pre-teen.

Launched in January of this year, the support group is offered to anyone with a child attending Watertown-Mayer Middle School. The idea to create a support group for parents came about when staff with the district’s Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) program were asked why their support stops after a child reaches the age of five. It was a valid question that was subsequently brought to the district’s mental health team and Superintendent Darren Schuler who both approved the idea. In addition to the impact the pandemic has had on students’ mental health, there were other things families were grappling with that the middle school in particular wanted to help with.

