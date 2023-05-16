When it comes to parenting, it can oftentimes feel both lonely and confusing, despite so many adults being in the same role. This can be especially true when parenting a middle schooler. Middle school is a formative time for a child, and parents feel the pressure of providing enough support for their kid without overstepping boundaries or missing potential warning signs for a deeper issue. It’s a balance that’s difficult to find. That’s why Watertown-Mayer Middle School is working to help parents navigate the complex role of parenting a pre-teen.
Launched in January of this year, the support group is offered to anyone with a child attending Watertown-Mayer Middle School. The idea to create a support group for parents came about when staff with the district’s Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) program were asked why their support stops after a child reaches the age of five. It was a valid question that was subsequently brought to the district’s mental health team and Superintendent Darren Schuler who both approved the idea. In addition to the impact the pandemic has had on students’ mental health, there were other things families were grappling with that the middle school in particular wanted to help with.
Lindsey Weber, the ECFE program’s Parent Educator, has been spearheading the support group since the beginning. With a background in trauma therapy for kids at a private practice in Chanhassen and working with parents in her ECFE role, Weber is able to approach the group with a dual perspective and years of experience, acting as the facilitator of the group sessions. “The goal with any support group is to help parents feel not alone. That’s the beauty of any kind of support group, when you come and you hear of another family who is going through something very similar to you, to have a moment where you can just take a deep breath and realize it’s not just you. That’s something we really look to do for families. Parenting can feel very isolating so this space allows for us to help support parents in that way so they don’t feel so alone doing the job of parenting.”
The group meets the last Tuesday of every month for one hour. Weber structures each session around a different topic, gathering research and using her own knowledge and experience to educate parents and lead them in discussion. Some of the topics include effective communication, connection, child development, technology, relationships, and boundaries. Weber also notes that mental health is an ongoing conversation in the group sessions. She hopes to help parents understand the importance of mental health in pre-teens and teenagers while noting that not every situation is a mental health crisis. A PowerPoint presentation is created for every class that parents are sent so they can reference it as needed. The PowerPoints are also posted to the school’s website so other families can access them.
While Weber certainly offers unique insight and education on parenting a middle school child, she points out that she and the parents in the group learn from one another as well. “Even though I stand up in front of the group and have the education, I’m not the only expert in the room. I love being able to hear from other parents and for other parents to share what’s working well or what they’ve tried and hasn’t been successful. I think we can learn so much from other people that are in the same spaces and same seasons of life as we are, and that’s really what this group has been able to do in the short amount of time we’ve been meeting. I’m really hopeful that we can continue that work and continue to give parents a space to navigate some hard seasons of parenting.”
Weber also expresses her gratitude to the school district. “They understood there was a need and once we proposed this idea to them and once we got it into the right hands, they really gave us the green light to support families, and for that I’m really appreciative.”
The group’s next session is May 30, the last time they will meet before summer break. Any parent or parents with a child at Watertown-Mayer Middle School is welcome to join. As for next year, Weber is hopeful the group will start up again in the fall, pending some discussions and decisions with the district regarding funding and support.
For additional information on the middle school support group, contact Lindsey Weber at lindsey.weber@wm.k12.mn.us. If you’d like more information on the ECFE program or other family resources available through Watertown-Mayer Public Schools, visit wm.k12.mn.us or contact the Community Education office at (952) 955-0280.
