Carver County commissioners heard a status report on the county’s mental health at their meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2. The county board also heard an update from the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District on efforts to improve the quality of area waters.

Derek Gunderson, chair of the county’s local advisory committee on mental health, shared an annual update on the group’s activities and recommendations regarding mental health services. Gunderson talked about finding a “new normal’ for delivery of services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

