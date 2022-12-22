melchert WHA.jpg

Sometimes retiring Waconia Heritage Association President Melchert had to lift more than the gavel.   Here Paul is moving a file cabinet into the Heritage office in the American Legion building.  Photo taken in 2001. (Submitted photo)

After 39 years as president of the Waconia Heritage Association that he helped organize in September 1983, Paul Melchert has stepped down from the presidency this year to devote more time to his family.

Paul’s vision and enthusiasm for Waconia’s history helped the Waconia Heritage Association publish its first book, Waconia, Paradise of the Northwest: The Lake and Its Island in 1986. The book was reprinted after the first 2000 copies were sold. Years later Paul spearheaded the publication of the second book in 2015, Waconia, Paradise of the Northwest: The Town and Its People. He was always quick to thank the many volunteers who worked on compiling the books.

