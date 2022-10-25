As part of our Election 2022 coverage, the Waconia Patriot and Sun Patriot Newspapers reached out to candidates in contested races for local offices and asked them to respond to the same five questions for each office. Below are the unedited responses from candidates for Watertown-Mayer School Board: Hunter Feldt, Jeffrey Onell, and James Walz. Candidate Erika Schulz did not respond to the questionnaire.
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Hunter Feldt
I am seeking re-election to keep moving the district in the positive direction we have been going coming out of COVID and finishing up of the bond projects from the community approved referendum. I am also a strong advocate for all learners within our communities, not just the 1500 students K-12. Also, I feel that our school district needs to be represented by the communities and constituencies that we serve, and I am the only candidate that lives in Mayer.
Jeffrey Onell
More than ever parent involvement is essential to partner with schools in their children’s education and I want to help foster that. School budgets are tight and kids are losing opportunities, whether it be academically or activities related and I would like to explore opportunities to stop losing those opportunities. While recognizing this challenge, it is essential that the challenge of retaining and attracting quality teachers also be tackled.
James Walz
We are at an inflection point as a country, state, county and school district. What we need now more than ever is a clear plan to guide our district, continuing to provide a foundational education while representing OUR COMMUNITY values. We must get out ahead of the dangerous trends many of us have seen enter K-12 education by publicly declaring our values as a community and holding our district accountable for them.
Question 2: What is your long-term vision for the district?
Feldt
My long-term vision of the district is first and foremost to provide each learner with the connections and opportunities to not only succeed but thrive in their individual journey of learning and to ultimately prepare them for their next steps in life. My long-term goal and vision is to be fiscally responsible year over year while doing our best to eliminate the peaks and valleys in funding that is associated with education. I also want the administration and staff to be empowered to provide the best for all students.
Onell
My long-term vision for the district can be boiled down to the following points: 1. Provide quality teachers 2. Provide quality facilities & technology 3. Provide ample opportunities for kids both in their academics and extracurricular activities
Walz
I have many. But one initiative I have for the district is to become a regional leader in vocational & technical education while still providing a solid foundation in math, science, English, and fitness. My plan is to listen, gather input and study alternative learning/technical programs like the one provided to nearby districts through the Wright Technical Center in Buffalo.
Question 3: How involved should the board be with curriculum development?
Feldt
The Board’s role in curriculum development is to oversee the decisions of the Teaching & Learning Committee to ensure the curriculum aligns with state and federal mandates and follows the Watertown-Mayer Strategic Roadmap as well as the Profile of a Graduate. The Board should also be involved in ensuring that there is proper funding and resources put into curriculum, including evaluation the curriculum on a cyclical basis to ensure learners are using current / relevant / fact-based materials. The Board also needs to promote inclusion to the advisory committee that reviews and discusses curriculum to get more community residents involved.
Onell
This is a tough question to answer in my opinion. Teachers get their education so that they have the knowledge and skills necessary to do the curriculum development. But at the same time I don’t believe teachers should have unfettered leeway to teach whatever curriculum they want. So I believe there should be some oversight in the curriculum and I believe that should come from the school board and parents in some degree. I believe very much in local control versus federal control and to some degree even state control.
Walz
As involved as it can be. The school board is a community-elected body and therefore it has an obligation to influence curriculum to align with our community’s values while understanding the intricacies of “strings attached” funding provided by the State of Minnesota and Federal government.
Question 4: How do you think the district address long-term funding issues?
Feldt
School finance is quite complex as around 80% of the district funding comes from state and federal sources and about 15% from the local communities. While no one can predict the future funding constraints, the key is to try to limit the peaks and valleys, prioritizing accordingly, and treating the district financials as your own. Coming out of the approved bond projects, the district was also able to accomplish much more than expected which puts the district in a very advantageous position moving forward.
Onell
Another difficult question to answer as the funding of school districts is complicated. I look forward to learning more about this aspect. Funding needs to come from many sources and we as a district need to do all we can to be smart, efficient and effective with the funding we do receive. Family budgets are tighter than ever but we also need to recognize the importance of providing kids the best opportunities to explore their academic and non-academic interests.
Walz
Respect our community’s generosity in passing referendums and spend that money wisely. Continue to develop strict oversight of funding so current and future resources are allocated correctly. Curtail national K-12 staffing trends that focus on large salaries for administrative/non-instructional positions while leaving classroom sizes at unmanageable levels.
Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?
Feldt
I was elected 4 years ago an spent the past 2 years as the Board Chair and through that time, the district has passed a referendum, gone through COVID and has been financially stable. Being on the Board has provided me with a deeper understanding of the Board role and the inner workings of the district and public education as a whole. Additionally, my career as an auditor means that I am fact-based and willing to dig into all areas of the district to make informed, well-rounded decisions that will be in the benefit of all students in the district.
Onell
I am the child of a life-long educator for one. I was obviously a student at one point and now I am the father of 3 children in the Watertown-Mayer district for another. Before becoming self-employed I was an accountant for over 20 years so I have experience and an understanding of how a business works and operates. I believe that will help me immensely in understanding the financial aspects of running the district.
Walz
I come from a family of educators and hard-working folks. My father was a math teacher for 33 years in a metro school district. I saw the great influence he had on students but also the impact the ever-growing school administration had on teachers. I bring to the table: a fresh perspective on lingering issues, a desire to keep things that work and change things that don’t, an unwavering support for passionate teachers and administrators who know the importance of their work.
