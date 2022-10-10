As part of our Election 2022 coverage, News & Times and Sun Patriot Newspapers reached out to candidates in contested races for local offices and asked them to respond to the same five questions for each office. Below are the unedited responses from the candidates for Watertown City Council - Wesley Christ, Fred McGuire and Kay Thul.
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
WESLEY CHRIST
When we moved to town 4 years ago we immediately fell in love with the town and could feel the strong community
bond right from the beginning. As the father of two rambunctious boys, 4 and 6 years old, I have a long-term investment
in the safety, growth, and success of our town. When I saw that there were openings for City Council I felt it was a great opportunity to be part of the towns continued success and growth.
FRED McGUIRE
I have long desired to serve the community in a political office at some point. The opportunity came this fall to run for City Council and it seemed the right time for me. This is a great community and I feel it is my responsibility to serve in some way in the next few years. I have been given much so it is time to give back. I am a conservative in my approach to government, that is what every city needs.
KAY THUL
I LOVE our town! I’ve lived, worked, and volunteered here for many years. I served on the Planning Commission from 2005 to 2009 and enjoyed the processes and projects such as helping new businesses, supporting and beautifying the businesses downtown, and looking ahead to what’s happening in Watertown now. As part of the 2020 Comprehensive Plan Team, I was part of the process to bring in the Forest Hills and Riverpointe neighborhoods. There were some things that were decided upon then that haven’t come to fruition yet, and it’s time to revisit them.
Question 2: What is your long-term vision for the community?
CHRIST
To encourage small business/entrepreneurial spirit that will help us to continue to grow economically and attract more resident and non resident patrons. To continue to be proactive to the needs of our town by listening to those who live here and addressing infrasture, parks, playgrounds or even assist with bringing new attractions which will help get our community out together and interacting to continue to build our town comradery and pride.
MCGUIRE
Even though there are many great things about Watertown, I would like to see the community strengthen its quality of life. Things like improving parks, stronger commitment to law enforcement and the fire department are part of that. We need to improve some streets, find a new tenant for the old medical clinic, provide more apartment housing and senior housing. We should be creative in drawing more people to our community to shop and eat. Maybe starting a nearby campground would be a good start. How about we add a winter festival to our calendar?
THUL
People choose Watertown for it’s quaint, small-town feel. I welcome the growth that comes, but we need to be careful to maintain the spirit of our hometown, preserving what draws people here. I’d like to see more multi unit housing in our developments and a senior living facility in Watertown. I’d love to see more businesses throughout the city - new business and industry can lead to lower taxes. We are fortunate to have a good grocery store, pharmacy, great restaurants, gift shops, banks, and more. It’s so important to have goods and services locally for our many seniors.
Question 3: If elected, how would you handle balancing development with maintaining a sense of community?
CHRIST
I strongly believe in and support small business in our community. I would handle economic development by promoting or creating programs
that will encourage small business and assist established small business growth, which will help to keep a strong community bond that already exists in Watertown.
MCGUIRE
Economic development is not at odds with a sense of community. Enriching our employment base would benefit all of us. More tax revenue from new activity would provide more good things for everyone.
THUL
In my time door knocking these past over weeks, I’ve heard that the community is eagerly looking for economic development and most want to have input on those decisions. I welcome their input! Watertown has many community events and festivals that draw us together and we love to support our Royals and the Red Devils. We do need ways to meet our neighbors - perhaps city-wide block parties - as knowing and being know by your neighbors is one of the best ways to keep a community safe and involved.
Question 4: What do you believe is the best way to address aging infrastructure and the funding to replace/update that infrastructure?
CHRIST
The current City Council has done a great job with addressing the infrastrure in town. I will listen to people in the community with their suggestions and concerns that can be addressed. I would work to continue being proactive to the issues, responsibly using the budget to address those issue and working with state funding that would be availble for different projects.
MCGUIRE
Great strides are already in progress to update our infrastructure. The addition of the new waste water treatment plant with capacity of up to 10,000 residents is underway along with plans for a second water tower. These are some of our most expensive improvements.
THUL
The current City Council has done a very good job of planning ahead and saving funds to address the aging infrastructure. They have sought out grants and funding, so as not to burden our residents with too much, too fast. It’s important to build on that foundation and keep our spending in check. Our growth cannot outpace our ability to sustain our infrastructure and provide services.
Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?
CHRIST
All of my employment positions have been service oriented. From working at a hardware store during college with helping customers solve their home improvement needs and repairs, to now working for a hearing aid company where I have the opportunity to help improve quality of life for those who are hearing impaired. Those experiences, and being a father of two, have helped me to recognize an issue and either collaborate with others or individually attain a solution that will solve the issue at hand.
MCGUIRE
I have been in management for many years. I have created and managed budgets for private industry for over three decades. Creative solutions to problems are one of my strengths. There are often answers to challenging situations found in stepping back, chewing on a blade of grass and looking for a better answer than the standard line. One thing I have learned over the years is to listen to all sides before making a judgment. I will do that in our local council as well. I am for smaller government, fiscal responsibility, and a creative vision for the future.
THUL
I was a Planning Commissioner 4 years, serving on several committees during that time, including the 2020 Comprehensive Plan Committee. I bring a unique perspective from having grown up here, owning a small business, and working in the corporate world. I’ve built two homes here. I am familiar with the people and history of Watertown, and am well known by many: young adults from being a costume mom for the local theater department, former classmates and neighbors, customers, and seniors who taught Sunday School. I stay informed, involved, and am not afraid to ask hard questions.
