As part of our Election 2022 coverage, the Waconia Patriot and Sun Patriot Newspapers reached out to candidates in contested races for local offices and asked them to respond to the same five questions for each office. Below are the unedited responses from the candidates for Waconia School Board - Chad Almjeld, Kelly Amott, Jesse Bergstrom, Tyler Gangestad, Melanie Hagen, Kimberly Kelzer-Breeden, Steve Minor and Katherine Sodey.
Question 1: What prompted you to seek election (or re-election) to office?
Chad Almjeld
Number one is tax dollars. Waconia is in statutory operating debt due to poor leadership and a lack of checks and balances. I will help get us back on track. Number two is curriculum. I want to help take a fresh look at what we teach and how we prepare our students for the real world. Number three is political correctness. PC is out of control and I’d like to help lead us back to values and measurements like grit, determination, and kindness instead of color, gender, and sexual orientation. Number four is masks. I am against mask mandates.
Kelly Amott
I am a strong proponent of public education. As a child of a teacher, I know the passion they have for their vocation. I have pondered how to serve and give back to our community and see in this an opportunity to contribute and to ensure, as I like to say, that teachers, students, and ideas are all safe in the classroom. I oppose ideologies and the banning of books or curricula and don’t want to see here what is happening around the country.
Jesse Bergstrom
To be honest, I’m running because I was asked to run. I was asked by my family, by friends in the school system, and by others who I have worked with in the community. They saw that my skillset matched the needs of ISD 110. I have worked on for-profit and not-for-profit boards, and I have made a reputation for quickly learning, understanding, and helping to resolve conflict, be it financial, organizational, or interpersonal. Personally, this is also good timing as I will be finishing my master’s degree in January, just as the new school board’s activity will start.
Tyler Gangestad
The pandemic changed how I viewed school boards. I, along with many parents in this community, started to care! I don’t believe school board seats “belong” to anyone. You are an elected place holder making decisions for your constituents. This community was very vocal when it came to certain issues during the pandemic and the board voted with those constituents. Later in the year they took another vote and decided not to listen to those very same people. That was the moment I decided to run. I felt like the board forgot who’s seat they were really sitting in.
Melanie Hagen
I am passionate about public education and parental involvement in our children’s academic endeavors. I am a leader that values integrity and transparency. As a parent of a special needs child, I have experienced the related academic challenges in our school district. My patient care experience has prepared me to work with people of diverse backgrounds and develop exceptional communication skills. I love learning, education and leadership and I hope to be a great listener and voice when representing our community. I am committed to strengthening education and giving back to our community through service.
Kimberly Kelzer-Breeden
I am running for school board to give back to our community. The district is recovering from statutory operating debt. My previous school board experience and my understanding of school finance will benefit the district. I am committed to balancing our budget while providing for the academic and emotional needs of our students. I was also motivated by Waconia’s growth; I will help ensure that our schools are ready for the future. Finally, the community wants to feel heard. People are seeking a school board that reflects the diverse values of our district, is transparent and sets a positive tone.
Steve Minor
I have always been passionately engaged in politics. Local government is critical and I want a chance to represent and serve my community. I believe some of the boards protocols kept kids from maximizing their in-person learning opportunities last year. I want the opportunity to help steer our district out of SOD. I love challenges, and believe I have ideas to help increase transparency, protect parent’s choices, and guide policy that helps set clear direction to assist our new superintendent in leading ISD 110 schools in a way the entire community can be proud of.
Katherine Sodey
I believe we need to have a school board filled with people of different ideas, opinions, and perspectives to ensure that the needs of the entire community are met. I have two children in the district and as my kids continue to grow, I want to be more involved in decisions that affect them, their classmates, and the community as a whole. I have an interest in improving the quality of our school system and advocating for the education of all our children.
Question 2: What is your long-term vision for the district?
Almjeld
Fulfilled, well compensated, and appreciated teachers. The responsibility of educating children falls largely on the tone set by parents, but teachers are on the front lines leading and making an impression daily. We must have a very high standard for the teachers we entrust and in order to attract and retain the best teachers, we must have a teacher friendly culture. I intend to champion the opening of communication channels between teachers and the board. Change and progress start with open minded communication.
Amott
I want both the community and the district to be recognized and sought after for the strength of the schools and programs, the caliber of the teachers, and for a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere for all students and their families. Those are the values I want people to speak of, not the “values” that are whispered now which are nuanced with racism and conformity. When we were looking for a home in Minnesota people spoke of this district or that as the best for our children. Waconia can be one of those districts, for teachers and students.
Bergstrom
Long-term I would like to see Waconia’s District 110 as a thriving and growing district that does all it can to support all of its students and teachers. How we get to that vision will be jointly determined by the new superintendent and the new school board that is elected this fall. I am excited to participate in that visioning process with the district over the next few years.
Gangestad
Get us out of SOD, create a standard in which our financials are transparent so that all community members have access to where their tax dollars are being spent. Prepare for the future growth that we will no doubt be experiencing over the next few years. I believe we are a very good school district. However, good isn’t going to cut it in today’s competitive job market. We need to be a GREAT school providing our students multiple different paths to successful lives and careers after they graduate. Not everyone is meant to go to college.
Hagen
We need to work diligently to get ISD 110 out of debt to reward and retain our exceptional teachers and build a foundation of fiscal responsibility. I want to prioritize student achievement by instilling a strong work ethic and using data to measure progress and outcomes. I want to encourage exploration of educational, technical, and vocational fields to expand our student’s exposure to all types of workforce opportunities. I wish to promote effective communication and transparency from the board and administration to teachers and community members. I would like to launch a Question and Answer Town Hall every 3 months.
Kelzer-Breeden
I envision a district where everyone thrives. All students will be prepared for their unique futures if we educate the whole child encompassing academic, emotional and interpersonal skills. Strong academics is the foundation for our schools, but not its only purpose. In work and personal life, communication, critical thinking, and teamwork are crucial. We must support student’s emotional needs by teaching them to discuss and manage feelings, and support others. Student success requires a stable, quality staff. Teachers deserve the time, training and trust to do their jobs. Their value must be reflected in compensation and our interactions with them.
Minor
As a Waconia graduate, with kids in our district. My long-term vision would be seeing my grandchildren attending Waconia schools and receiving a great education, like I did and my children are currently getting. We need to return to strong financial standing to ensure we can recruit and retain great teachers, and continue to have amazing facilities. Waconia is growing and ISD 110 needs to grow with it. I cannot accomplish this vision alone or in just 4 years. I want the opportunity to play a part in this vision and help setup future school boards for success.
Sodey
The district and the school board should be striving to create an environment where students can bring their authentic selves, have a sense of belonging, and realize their potential to the fullest. My vision for the district is to embrace learning and inspire students; enabling them to grow their potential and prepare them to be productive and responsible members of society. The school board should be using their influence to support those who do not have a seat at the table – listening to the many voices that represent our community and weighing all facts before making a decision.
Question 3: How involved should the board be with curriculum development?
Almjeld
As involved as possible. I don’t know what I don’t know here, but I want to learn, participate, and help make school attractive to kids. I’ll generally advocate for more trade and arts options, more experiences, more physical activity, a focus on fun first in k-8, and personalized career mapping in high school. It is paramount along the way that we teach kids that life is hard and imperfect. Circumstances are different for all, but you are not a victim and life isn’t fair. You must get in the Arena and get after it.
Amott
While the board does have the stated responsibility to “prescribe textbooks and courses of study” that is done as part of a larger committee comprised of board members, parents, a director, and staff who vet the curriculum and then make a recommendation for approval. It would be irresponsible and, I believe, inappropriate for the board to act otherwise.
Bergstrom
The school board does not and should not set the curriculum directly. District 110 has a curriculum director who yearly reviews changes to the state mandates, works with teachers in the district, and recommends curriculum changes for approval by the board. While the board can ask for changes and information, they should not be directly setting the curriculum as they do not have the expertise. Instead, they should be building the process for the district to keep its curriculum up to date. That means building a process that works with the state requirements, the curriculum director, and teachers.
Gangestad
I don’t know how involved the board should be in “developing” the curriculum. I do feel we have an important role in monitoring “what” is being taught to our students once those decisions have been made. Is it age appropriate? Would parents (constituents) at home take issue with a certain topic/subject? Parents are more involved then ever in reviewing what is going on in schools. The parents I talk with want us to focus on education and NOT indoctrination.
Hagen
Curriculum standards are not generated at the school board level. The school board should be involved in curriculum adoption and ensuring teachers and students have the resources they need to do their job well. School boards can have an effect – positive or negative – on student outcomes. The board is responsible for creating the right conditions for excellence to flourish and set high expectations for success. Transparency in curriculum is important for stakeholders to understand what specific types of reading and math proficiencies and methods are being taught.
Kelzer-Breeden
Curriculum development ensures that all students meet standards; it allows students to see themselves reflected in and connected to their learning. Curriculum decisions don’t begin with the board. Our teachers, administrators and Department of Teaching and Learning regularly review and revise all curriculum. An advisory council receives input from parents, community and school board members then brings curriculum recommendations to the board for further discussion, community comments, revisions and ultimately approval. The board utilizes the expertise of the quality staff they have hired and doesn’t micromanage. The school board forms a team with the administration, teachers and community in curriculum development.
Minor
Minnesota statute requires school districts to review curriculum, and instruction. ISD 110 has policy to provide direction for continuous review and improvement of our school curriculum. It makes the superintendent responsible for curriculum development, and allows for a district advisory committee to provide assistance. The advisory committee whenever possible should comprise at least two-thirds of parents, teachers, students, community residents. The school board is involved by maintaining this policy. I believe we need to ensure people not on the advisory committee have a way to provide feedback into this process.
Sodey
The State has expectations for K-12 students and school districts are required to adopt curriculum that adheres to those state standards. I believe that that educators and curriculum director should lead decisions about what curriculum is chosen as they are the experts in the field and qualified to help make those decisions. The school board should be involved in the process to not only ensure that it meets the state standards but that it is the best fit for the students of our district.
Question 4: How do you think the district should address long-term funding issues?
Almjeld
We have funding issues, but we also have spending issues. Historically there has not been transparency in ISD110 when it comes to financials and it appears per the audit that we need better checks and balances. I am impressed with our new superintendent and finance manager so I am hopeful. I’ll help them in any way I can. I’ll have to see the financials, demographic projections, and other related data in order to contribute to solving our complex financial challenges, but I’ll be ready to tackle the significant responsibility associated with spending your tax dollars.
Amott
With the hiring of Superintendent Brian Gersich and Director of Finance Ra Chhoth the district has acquired leadership with sound and proven financial literacy. The board will work with them to provide a clear financial picture and build on the progress already made to build back reserves. The district should be transparent with the community and demonstrate fiscal responsibility to the extent that any subsequent funding requests are understood.
Bergstrom
First, to protect itself and its teachers and employees, District 110 must maintain a net positive budget for the next few years to build up its reserves and eliminate its statutory operating debt. During this period it is very important that the school board review and confirm priorities as spending will continue to be tight. The second thing I would advocate for as a school board member is to have the state fully fund special education to the level of service required by mandate. Right now millions of regular education dollars are diverted to pay for these underfunded mandates.
Gangestad
Financials is easily the number one issue for the community when it comes to the school district. As I type I can’t claim to know the answer to our long-term solution. We need to figure out how to get out of SOD first. I do know we have a great new Superintendent and new Business Administrator that really impressed me. I have confidence they can figure it out. Should I be on the board I will hold them accountable and push for more transparency than they will likely be comfortable with. There will be no rubber-stamping expenses on my watch.
Hagen
Superintendent Gersich and I recently discussed this issue regarding long-term funding. Spending oversight is a primary area of focus. The overview of the Financial Audit was essential to move forward with transparency and attention to detail. Our new Business Administrator has the skill set to confidently lead us in the right direction. We need to hold the board accountable for expenses and I recognize that building a foundation of fiscal responsibility is essential to retain and reward our teachers.
Kelzer-Breeden
My previous school board experience has provided me with a strong background in school finance. There are multiple aspects to long-term financial stability. The board needs to provide regular oversight of district finances. Our new finance director and Superintendent are committed to transparency and rebuilding trust with the community; the board can hold them to this. Our district must advocate for increased education funding, especially fully funding special education. Finally, we need to evaluate our priorities to make the best use of our limited resources. District 110 was financially stable for decades; I believe we can be again.
Minor
The forensic audit report provided great insight. Transparency is so crucial and the recommendation to include specific budget decisions in meeting and board packets will help the public hold the board accountable. Board members must ask questions to understand ROI on all spending and be responsible and strategic, to get out of SOD. This will help us retain talented teachers and grow our schools as our community grows. While not part of the board role, I plan to engage with other boards and citizens to push for fully funded special education. This would help funding for all MN districts.
Sodey
There are a few activities that the district should take to help remain fiscally sound: creating and maintaining balanced budgets, adhering to long term financial plans, and negotiating with service providers. As a school board member, I would spend time gaining a more thorough understanding of the district finances and collaborate with stakeholders to ensure sound decision making occurs. In my current job, I manage the Quality budget which includes long term capital expenditures, monthly expenses, and operating costs. To ensure my team remains on track, we have monthly forecasting meetings where we review expenses and any overages.
Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?
Almjeld
I’ve been a father to three boys in this district for 20 years and I’ve successfully built teams and cultures in my profession. I have significant ISD110 and people experience. I am also a good fit because I feel I am running for the right reasons. I am not looking for power, to push an agenda, or to pad my resume and I never thought I’d be in a public facing role. I am NOT a conservative, liberal, republican or democrat. I am running for this office because I am a concerned father who wants to help where help is clearly needed.
Amott
I am a problem solver. My career has been focused on finding solutions and improving processes. I don’t like saying something can’t be done or can’t done better. I create productive working relationships and play well with others. My interests and experiences are broad and I bring that enthusiasm and energy for learning to the board.
Bergstrom
As I stated earlier, I have worked on for-profit and not-for-profit boards, including my own electronic medical record software company, which I sold a few years ago. Through these, I have had experience handling many different financial models as well as updating, maintaining, and implementing constitutions, bylaws, and long-term vision plans. I also have a passion for lifelong learning. Multiple non-profits I have worked with are directly involved in helping kids learn and succeed. I am currently finishing a master’s in writing. I am dedicated to helping Waconia’s kids ignite that same passion for learning in themselves.
Gangestad
I view the seat as belonging to the parents and community members I have been engaging. The constituents that want solutions to our financial mess and protect their tax dollars. The parents that want a say in whether their kid is forced to do something they are not ok with. I manage a sales team in my daily life, I have a wife and two kids in the district. Building relationships is what I do. I am fully capable of handling this role and promise, if elected, to do as the people that put me there asked.
Hagen
I am a mother of three children in the district. I am proud of our school system and teachers. This is why my husband and I chose to live in Waconia. I have over 20 years of patient care experience as a Speech Pathologist in a vigorous medical environment. As a frontline medical worker during the pandemic I gained a new perspective on grit and perseverance. I have volunteered as a leader in our community including Waconia ECFE Advisory Council, Waconia Mom’s Club President and Waconia Trinity Coordinator of Mothers of Preschoolers. I want to listen and serve our community!
Kelzer-Breeden
I am an experienced school board member, teacher, mom and Waconia native. My prior service on a public school board provided state-required training in board responsibilities, finance and employment. As a high school math teacher with experience both in-person and online, I will keep students at the center of our decisions and support teachers. I am a mom to three, including one with special needs. They have taught me that all children are unique, have potential and deserve the best education. Finally, I am a graduate of Waconia High School; I am part of our district’s past, present and future.
Minor
I am an engineer at heart, and am always trying to find solutions to problems. My 23 years in the software industry has provided experiences that I think will assist me on the school board. I know how to work collaboratively, ask lots of questions, be flexible, and truly believe the best idea is often not presented initially by a single person. I am proud of my track record of being a people first servant leader that is focused on growing, empowering, and retaining talent. I have experience managing budgets and making hard decisions around priorities.
Sodey
I manage the Quality Assurance team at a medical device company. In this role, one of my major responsibilities is working through issues with cross functional teams and finding the solution that works best for all stakeholders. I understand firsthand that the decisions I make in my role can impact the lives of patients worldwide. The decisions made by the board impact our entire community and I will use the same rigorous judgement that is necessary in my current job if I am elected as a member of the school board.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.