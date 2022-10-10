As part of our Election 2022 coverage, the Waconia Patriot and Sun Patriot Newspapers reached out to candidates in contested races for local offices and asked them to respond to the same five questions for each office. Below are the unedited responses from the candidates for Waconia School Board - Chad Almjeld, Kelly Amott, Jesse Bergstrom, Tyler Gangestad, Melanie Hagen, Kimberly Kelzer-Breeden, Steve Minor and Katherine Sodey.

Question 1: What prompted you to seek election (or re-election) to office?

Load comments