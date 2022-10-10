As part of our Election 2022 coverage, the Waconia Patriot and Sun Patriot Newspapers reached out to candidates in contested races for local offices and asked them to respond to the same five questions for each office. Below are the unedited responses from the candidates for Waconia Council Special Election to fill the seat being vacated by Carl Pierson following his cancer diagnosis - Myron Karki and Steve Yetzer.
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Myron Karki
I was on the City Council in 2005-2008 followed by 6 years on the Waconia Planning Commission and 5 years on the Carver County Parks Commission. My experience should be valuable to the community and citizens.
Steve Yetzer
I feel I can bring a business perspective to the board. Being a business owner for over 25 years in Waconia, I feel I can help with the downtown infrastructure reconstruction process. Being a lifetime member of this community, I also bring a historical background knowledge to the board. I was always brought up with the idea of, if you want to express an opinion you need to be willing to get involved!
Question 2: What is your long-term vision for the community?
Karki
To continue planning for an expanded geographic size within Carver County and to provide corresponding infrastructure and services to support it.
Yetzer
To make it the best little big town in Minnesota!
Question 3: If elected, how would you handle balancing development with maintaining a sense of community?
Karki
The balancing of development while retaining the small town feel and sense of community during community growth has been well done to date via the collaboration of the City, Chamber of Commerce, businesses, civic groups, schools and the citizens. It should continue.
Yetzer
I would like to keep our downtown as vibrant as possible, adding needed business and services. I feel our identity is our downtown, that’s what makes Waconia! I would like to see development a little more diversified in industrial, commercial, and residential. I think Waconia has more to offer than what we seem to be getting from our developments.
Question 4: What do you believe is the best way to address aging infrastructure and the funding to replace/update that infrastructure?
Karki
Continue well communicated planning and inclusion of the affected groups and individuals.
Yetzer
I think we need to plan better, but that is an outsider’s view. We have to keep and plan for our aging infrastructure to meet health standards for the safety of our residences. With interest rates climbing, bonding costs and installation costs are going through the roof. The city has just seen first-hand on the costs of the new fire station that was just approved!
Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?
Karki
Prior experience in the Waconia City Council, the Planning Commission and the County Parks Commission as well as various volunteer roles including reserve County Deputy Sheriff and Ridgeview Ambulance. I have over 40 years of business and leadership experience.
Yetzer
Growing up in Waconia, gives me a historical perspective of Waconia. My background of giving back to the community, of being involved behind the scenes and on various committees throughout the years of being in business in Waconia. Running and owning a business in Waconia from financials dealing with employees, and how to treat customers. Lastly my desire of doing what’s best for Waconia, not what’s best short term, but for what’s best for Waconia long term!
