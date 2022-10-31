As part of our Election 2022 coverage, the Waconia Patriot and Sun Patriot Newspapers reached out to candidates in contested races for local offices and asked them to respond to the same five questions for each office. Below are the unedited responses
from candidate for Minnesota Senate District 17 Republican Glenn Gruenhagen. DFL candidate Chad Tscimperle did not respond to the questionnaire.
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Glenn Gruenhagen
Minnesota is headed in the wrong direction. I have authored bills to address the following, but Democrats have blocked Republican reforms. Obamacare has been a disaster. In education, loss of parental rights where MDE wants to micromanage teachers and indoctrinate rather than educate our children with Critical Race Theory and the LGBT agenda. Minnesota welfare programs pay some of the highest benefits in the nation and need reform. The Green New Deal is based on faulty science and undermines our electrical grid and will be an environmental disaster. Illegal immigration exposes our children to deadly drugs and crime is skyrocketing.
Question 2: Legislature gridlock has become the norm. Specifically, how would you work fix it?
Gruenhagen
I observed the gridlock for years and agree it is frustrating. There needs to be financial consequences on legislator’s salaries when they fail to meet deadlines on budget bills. I believe this would result in almost eliminating gridlock including better legislation for Minnesota citizens, farms and businesses. Remember, when you combine government and human nature there needs to be consequences for wrong behavior. I think the results would astound the public.
Question 3: What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process?
Gruenhagen
I authored several election bills in the House, including a voter ID bill which passed the Republican controlled Senate. I had 25 co-authors on this bill but could not get one Democrat to support it. Minnesota also needs a provisional ballot law like 47 other states so that same day voters who are not registered would need to be verified before their vote counts. Another bill I authored would require ballots to be watermarked for security just like our currency. These bills if passed would greatly lower the controversy surrounding our elections but unfortunately Governor Walz and the Democrats oppose.
Question 4: The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any specific changes to state law?
Gruenhagen
I support the Supreme Court decision to return the issue of abortion back to the states. A Minnesota judge recently struck down long-standing abortion laws that had passed with bipartisan support. This includes a 24-hour waiting period prior to abortion, a two-parent notification for minors seeking abortion and requiring abortions to be done by a doctor. Governor Walz and most Democrats support abortion on demand up to the moment of birth. Some call this infanticide. I am prolife from conception to natural death with three exceptions: the life of the mother, rape and incest. Most Minnesotans oppose abortion after 3 months.
Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?
Gruenhagen
My 45 years in insurance and financial services, and owner of my own business has equipped me with invaluable experience and understanding of economic issues. I also served 16 years on my local school board, which helps me understand local government. In the MN House, I have served on key committees for 6 terms, giving me insight into where MN government desperately needs reform. One key area is better oversight of agency operations such as the fraud of $250 million taxpayer dollars meant to feed low-income children and the indictments of 47 individuals as a result. Where was Governor Walz?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.