As part of our Election 2022 coverage, the Waconia Patriot and Sun Patriot Newspapers reached out to candidates in contested races for local offices and asked them to respond to the same five questions for each office. Below are the unedited responses from candidate for Norwood Young America City Council Craig Heher. Candidates Brooke M. Allen and Charlie Storms did not respond to the questionnaire..
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Craig Heher
I am seeking re-election because I care about the growth and development of the city and want to continue being a part of that. The city has numerous challenges and having been part of some of our solutions the last few years I would like to continue serving and leaving the city in better shape than when I started.
Question 2: What is your long-term vision for the community?
Heher
Continue preparing the city for when 212 becomes a four lane highway, people and businesses will want to move here. Helping to manage the growth to retain the small town charm of NYA but encouraging larger manufactures to build in our upcoming Industrial/Business park. Bringing in more housing that will fit our needs now and in the future.
Question 3: If elected, how would you handle balancing economic development with maintaining a sense of community?
Heher
Continuing to work with the other commissions to bring around downtown development/beautification efforts. As Planning Commission Chair, review city codes and be open to new ideas/development as long as it keeps our small town charm.
Question 4: What do you believe is the best way to address aging infrastructure and the funding to replace/update that infrastructure?
Heher
We have to continue being good shepherds of the peoples money and continue to pay down debt while implementing the street replacement plan. This is a difficult balance as the city has a high amount of debt and plenty of roads that need to be fixed. Over the last several years we have been putting more money in the budget for roads and we are starting to see that investment playing out and will continue in 2023 and beyond.
Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?
Heher
I was appointed to the Planning Commission in January 2012 and elected chair in 2014. I was appointed to City council in September 2015, and elected to a full term in 2018. I have served on various City commissions such as Parks and Recreation, Economic Development, Personnel to name a few. I am eager to continue serving the people of NYA and I am asking for your support.
