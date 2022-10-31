As part of our Election 2022 coverage, the Waconia Patriot and Sun Patriot Newspapers reached out to candidates in contested races for local offices and asked them to respond to the same five questions for each office. Below are the unedited responses from candidate for Minnesota House District 48A Republican Jim Nash. DFL candidate Nathan Kells did not respond to the questionnaire.
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Jim Nash
I’ve enjoyed serving the people of Carver County in the Legislature and on the Waconia City Council. I want to return to St. Paul for another term because I know that they need a strong advocate for small businesses, farmers, schools, and families. I want to return to St. Paul to make our communities safer, family finances better, and to return the record surplus to the taxpayer.
Question 2: Legislature gridlock has become the norm. Specifically, how would you work fix it?
Nash
Gridlock is an issue to be sure, but it’s one that the tv and print news accentuates in the face of many bipartisan efforts undertaken in the legislature. Three examples I’ve been associated with that demonstrate working across the aisle are: 1. Working to pass comprehensive liquor reform in MN to support businesses like J. Carver 2. Working across the aisle to reform the foster care system. 3. Funding the improvements for HW212 In all cases I was a primary author of bills and helped get them passed. I am committed to work with whomever will help pass good legislation for Minnesota.
Question 3: What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process?
Nash
Minnesota has great voter participation and that’s a great thing to be sure. I think that in order to promote greater security with voting MN should pass voter ID laws and join 46 of 47 European countries, and the many U.S. states with various forms of voter ID. Additionally things like provisional balloting and added measures to prevent ballot harvesting abuse are ideas that will make future elections more secure.
Question 4: The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any specific changes to state law?
Nash
In MN the Supreme Court ruling of Doe v. Gomez made it so that abortion is legal. To overturn that would require either the Supreme Court to overturn the finding or that a voter referendum overturned the finding. The legislature does not have the ability to overturn this.
Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?
Nash
My experience in office has given me tremendous experience to effect positive change for MN. I have great connections with legislators, and communities that benefit Carver County and Minnesota. Additionally, my years as a senior business executive and business owner give me tremendous insight as to what Minnesotans need in a Representative. I’ve been able to meld all experiences to effect change in policy areas like Cybersecurity, Government Accountability, Transportation, liquor laws, foster care, and in being a fierce advocate for my constituents for issues they bring to me. These and many others give me great experience that benefit residents of Carver County.
