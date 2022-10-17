As part of our Election 2022 coverage, the Waconia Patriot and Sun Patriot Newspapers reached out to candidates in contested races for local offices and asked them to respond to the same five questions for each office. Below are the unedited responses from the candidates for Hamburg mayor - Chris Lund and Richard Odoms.
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Chris Lund
I am running for re-election because Hamburg has an opportunity to grow. Over the next four years, Hamburg will be able to attract more housing and additional businesses due to the new water tower. I worked with the Minnesota State Legislature to secure funding for our water tower, I will go back to St. Paul to secure additional funding to aid in infrastructure needs for new development.
Richard Odoms
Ongoing, outrageously high property taxes because of needless/wasteful spending of taxpayer dollars by city officials. Lack of openness, accountability and transparency by the city and its officials. Poor audio quality of city council meetings inhibiting residents from knowing what’s taking place in the city without attending city council meetings. Reluctance/refusal of the city to freely and openly provide residents with public information about the city. Ongoing, prolonged litigation (over three years!) already costing taxpayers an obscene$80,000. Irregular and inconsistent hours and staffing of city office. City’s public works employee being totally responsible for the entire city in the absence of city administrative personnel.
Question 2: What is your long-term vision for the community?
Lund
My long-term vision for Hamburg is modest growth that helps spread the tax burden while attracting and sustaining more businesses.
Odoms
Cut needless and wasteful spending of taxpayer dollars will reduce high property taxes. Provide more openness and transparency; require accountability of city officials. Return control of the city back to the 566 Hamburg residents who pay the bills instead of to a half a dozen public officials that appear more concerned about themselves than they are about the city’s residents. Draw on city residents with more and wider knowledge, experience and information about a variety of issues and topics affected Hamburg rather than only six people that sit around a table one or maybe two times a month.
Question 3: If elected, how would you handle balancing development with maintaining a sense of community?
Lund
Great question. Our hamlet wants to remain a small, safe hamlet; yet many want a grocery store and a gas station too. To attract a grocery store and a gas station, we need a moderate rate of growth. If we grew by 10 to 15%, we could maintain that balance between development and sense of community.
Odoms
Hamburg is limited in development primarily because of the lack of a sewage treatment plant. That eliminates, or at least greatly slows any future growth. The city has installed a new water tower, but when you take a shower, wash your hair or flush the toilet the city still has to have a place for that used water and sewage to go and be treated before being released into the environment. High property taxes detract from the appeal of living in a small town. Until the city gets its spending under control, little or no development can or will occur.
Question 4: What do you believe is the best way to address aging infrastructure and the funding to replace/update that infrastructure?
Lund
To tackle aging infrastructure issues, we need to establish a plan of action. Just as we have done with our streets in Hamburg, we need to identify the age and condition of our infrastructure. After we have identified that, we can create a game plan to tackle it bit by bit before it becomes a larger issue.
Odoms
The needless and wasteful spending of taxpayer dollars is not new to Hamburg. When I was on the city council (2013-2017) it was reported even with annual rentals that it had, the aging Hamburg community hall was losing about $20,000 every year. COVID-19 prevented rentals from taking place for about two years; that substantial greater loss was/is passed on to and borne by Hamburg taxpayers. Tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars already spent (new roof, stormwater drainage, etc.) and the building has no air conditioning because of the prohibitive additional cost of approximately $45,000 for installation.
Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?
Lund
I will have been Mayor for six years at the end of 2022. The understanding of how Hamburg runs, the needs, and listening to the wants positions me well to be re-elected. In addition, my efforts to retain funding for our new water tower illustrated skill sets that will be needed to help Hamburg in growing over the next four years.
Odoms
During my nearly 20-year law enforcement career, I encountered and arrested thousands of individuals with a wide variety of backgrounds and personalities in a multitude of circumstances without receiving a single complaint. I will utilize the same traits, skills and lifetime experiences to help residents of Hamburg be as happy, comfortable and productive as I have been and will continue to be. Treating people with dignity and respect, regardless of who they are or their stion in life is important to me, has worked well for me and will continue to be one of many principles as Hamburg’s next mayor.
