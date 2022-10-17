As part of our Election 2022 coverage, the Waconia Patriot and Sun Patriot Newspapers reached out to candidates in contested races for local offices and asked them to respond to the same five questions for each office. Below are the unedited responses from the candidates for Hamburg council - Mitchell Polzin and Kevin Subart.

Candidates Richard Malz, Eric Poppler and Anthony Van Haften did not respond to the questionnaire.

Load comments