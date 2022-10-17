As part of our Election 2022 coverage, the Waconia Patriot and Sun Patriot Newspapers reached out to candidates in contested races for local offices and asked them to respond to the same five questions for each office. Below are the unedited responses from the candidates for Hamburg council - Mitchell Polzin and Kevin Subart.
Candidates Richard Malz, Eric Poppler and Anthony Van Haften did not respond to the questionnaire.
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Mitchell Polzin
I was asked by a few folks around town to run, and I think I it’s good to give back and help your community.
Kevin Subart
There is no one reason why I am running, more so I have the ability to spend the time to help shape the direction of this small community we moved to in 2018.
Question 2: What is your long-term vision for the community?
Polzin
A prosperous community with a vision to grow and plan for our future generation.
Subart
Like all communities this size, we face ever demanding price increases for the services we provide to the residents, without some type of population growth, one cannot just raise taxes every time there is a new need for funding, So the main vision would be to be financially responsible with every dollar that is available for the city for expenditures.
Question 3: If elected, how would you handle balancing development with maintaining a sense of community?
Polzin
I would take it slow when proposing new ideas and projects. The current community will need time to adjust to new/current developments and situations. Its not a sprint to grow, but if we can rally together to grow in a way that benefits everyone then that is the path we will take.
Subart
If new development is what is needed to draw people to our city, then that becomes goal and should be approached by keeping the city’s health positive and communication to the residents on how that development helps them along with the city.
Question 4: What do you believe is the best way to address aging infrastructure and the funding to replace/update that infrastructure?
Polzin
I think focusing on aging infrastructure needs to be a top priority before any new expansion or projects. Its better to address those problems head on and get them replaced or fixed before they become a larger and more expensive problem down the road. So, allocating certain funds or tax dollars for current infrastructure every year is vital so we can stay on top of future expenses.
Subart
Replacement of old assets whether be in a government setting or a private business setting should be the same. One cannot get everything one wants whenever one wants something, which of course means prioritizing all projects and searching for funding first from our state and federal governments before going directly to the local residents for more money if or when that may be needed. Any raising of taxes to cover such projects has to be the last alternative after exhausting all other funding options, then the question becomes how bad do you really need it.
Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?
Polzin
I believe I am a people person. I like learning about where I live and to be able to understand the problems my community faces. I grew up in a hardworking family and I enjoy helping others when they need something fixed or take care of. There is more to running a city than just taxes and I feel like I can help deliver ideas and solutions to help our community thrive.
Subart
Part of my resume includes managing a $100 million Agricultural Cooperative for 18 years in Southern Minnesota. A cooperative is a lot like a city in everything we do and spend money on was and is for the direct benefit of the owners, which in a cities case are its residents. I think it would be a benefit to the city to have someone with my experience and abilities on the council, if ever there has been huge investment in infrastructure look no further than the Agricultural cooperatives who have managed the change in that industry, the same industry that built every small town in America. Now those small towns are disappearing, have been for decades; maybe before another small town disappears, one should always look to their neighbors for partnerships before spending money by themselves, redundant high-priced assets are what drags on budgets of smaller cities. I believe my experience qualifies me for this position.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.