As part of our Election 2022 coverage, the Waconia Patriot and Sun Patriot Newspapers reached out to candidates in contested races for local offices and asked them to respond to the same five questions for each office. Below are the unedited responses from candidate for Carver County Commissioner District 5 John P. Fahey. Candidate Aaron Burkhart did not respond to the questionnaire.
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
John P. Fahey
I was first elected to the Carver County Board in 2020 and I am currently serving as Vice Chair. Being able to represent District 5 and all the residents of Carver County has been very challenging and rewarding. As the fastest growing county in the State, we are faced with increasing challenges to manage this growth. As a current County Commissioner with additional experience gained over the last 21 months, I would like to continue to utilize my extensive experience, background in public service and leadership to serve the County and Citizens of District 5.
Question 2: What is your long-term vision for the County?
Fahey
Transportation: Oversee the completion of Highway 212 from Cologne to NYA, with a bridge at Bongards. Growth & Land Use: Preserve the County’s rich agriculture history. I support the one building eligibility per 40 acres, the County’s main land use policy. In addition, I support the orderly annexation agreements with the Townships and Cities, to help manage the growth within the cities. As the fastest growing County in the State - people are moving here, building homes, raising their families, and starting businesses. This is made possible in part by a strong supportive Public Safety model, which I support.
Question 3: If elected, how would you handle balancing economic development with maintaining a sense of community?
Fahey
As the current vice chair of the County Commissioners and liaison to the County’s Community Development Agency, I strongly support the CDA’s Mission to provide affordable housing opportunities while fostering economic development within the Communities. Economic development encompasses many facets, and development is a key to the success of Carver County. We need to continue the collaborative relationships with Cities and Chambers within the County. These relationships and partnerships have helped fuel the economic growth within the County while maintaining our sense of community. CC is a great place to live, work, raise a family and start a business.
Question 4: What do you believe is the best way to address aging infrastructure and the funding to replace/update that infrastructure?
Fahey
With a planned budgetary approach. I feel the County is doing a great job managing not only our roads and bridges but also their buildings, parks and trails. With foresight and a budgetary process that includes an inventory system of all the County’s assets, we can track the maintenance schedules, depreciation, and usage. With this information we can make educated repairs or replace an asset. By budgeting properly and investing in our infrastructure continually we should be able to maintain that infrastructure.
Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?
Fahey
I have been dedicated to public service for the past 30+ years. As a prior member of the NYA Planning and Economic Commissions, to being a School Board member for District #108, Mayor of NYA, and serving on the County’s Planning and Board of Adjustments, Park and CDA Boards, I bring an extensive knowledge base regarding policies, procedures, and an understanding of complex budgets. With my educational background, dedication to public service, small business owner experience, as well as my professional career in banking, provides me with the skills and qualifications needed. I would appreciate your vote of confidence again on Nov. 8th.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.