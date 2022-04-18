Waconia school teachers could conceivably complete the current school year without a contract.
A two-year agreement for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years that was thought to be in place January is still not ratified, and now the school district has requested mediation to help the parties reach an agreement if they are unable to do so on their own.
The first mediation session isn’t scheduled until May 25, so the parties could continue to negotiate in good faith before then. Another negotiation session was slated for Tuesday, April 12, after this edition went to press.
The school board met in closed session at a work session Monday night to discuss negotiations. Meanwhile, school teachers have shown up in greater numbers before recent board meetings to share their concerns about contract proceedings.
School district negotiators indicate the tentative agreement reached earlier would give teachers a two-year total package increase that is greater than the average increase provided by other school districts across the state of Minnesota. Also, that the school district is in statutory operating debt, and that the school board has authorized salary increases while working hard to address the district’s financial condition in a responsible manner and without cutting programs.
However, teachers say there are unfulfilled promises from negotiations of the previous contract, that they have gone above and beyond during the pandemic, and that the district is balancing budgets on the backs of teachers on a debt they did not create.
