A “Dessert Dash,” prize drawings, and a concert by singer/songwriter Jenn Bostic are all on tap for Mayer Lutheran High School’s Celebrate His Harvest event on Friday, Dec. 10. The event will be held in the MLHS Field House and begins at 6:30 p.m. All of the money raised from the CHH event will go to the Mayer Lutheran Student Aid Fund, which provides necessary financial support to families who desire to see their children benefit from a Christian education.
According to MLHS Executive Director Joel Landskroener, approximately half of MLHS students receive financial aid and the school does not want cost to be the reason that parents don’t send their kids to MLHS. Last year, the event raised $70,000 and organizers are hoping to see a turnout of 300 to 400 people this year.
The evening will kick off with a dinner catered by Hollywood Roadhouse and bar service provided by St. Peter Lutheran Church. Event organizers are excited to announce that the Dessert Dash will be back by popular demand, as well. When guests arrive, there will be a variety of sweets displayed that attendees will have the opportunity to bid on. Each table’s bids will be combined and the table with the highest bid will be able to select their dessert first. However, bidders have to run quickly because the next highest bidding table will be dashing right behind them, and so on until all the tables have had a chance at the dessert table.
In addition, international award-winning musician and Waconia native Jenn Bostic will be performing at the event. She will be joined by the MLHS choir. Bostic’s husband is a graduate of MLHS.
The event will also feature drawings for prizes, including a farm fresh beef quarter, barrel of spirits, Windsong Farm Golf Package, $1,000 Scheels Gift Card, a 50-bottle wine cellar, Holasek winter outdoor planter, a set of four Hankook tires, Sanibel island vacation getaway, and a San Marco Island vacation getaway.
“Celebrate His Harvest is one of the few times during the year that the Mayer Lutheran Crusader family can gather together to celebrate what we do that’s not a graduation, sporting event, drama event, etc.” said Landskroener. “Mayer Lutheran’s mission is to prepare the next generation of Christian leaders and we’re very blessed that this event allows us to make that a reality.”
Tickets for both the event and the drawings are on sale through Dec. 1 and can be purchased at https://mayerlutheran.org/community/celebrate-his-harvest/. Single tickets are $50 each, and reserved tables of 8 are $400. Financial gifts can also be made online any time before the event.
MLHS would like thank the following businesses for sponsoring Celebrate His Harvest: EPS Electrical Production Services; Security Bank and Trust Co.,; Mayer Lumber Co.; GDS Design and Build Inc.; AME Electric Inc.; Maetzold Homes Inc.; Westman, Champlin and Koehler; MHS Melchert, Hubert, Sjodin; and Blake Hahn Financial Group.
