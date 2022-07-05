On April 7, Mayer’s city administrator, Margaret McCallum turned in her resignation letter. Two and a half weeks later, she was honored by dignitaries from the League of Minnesota Cities.
Did you even know such a league existed? Yes, it promotes excellence in local governments by advocacy, analysis, and guidance.
Anyway, their reps came to Mayer to honor McCallum’s tenure as City Administrator. Then, on May 13, McCallum rode off into the sunset.
Mayer city council members put their heads together. “What should we do in the meantime?”
They knew they needed an interim city administrator. And, they knew it was going to cost them some bucks. The City of Mayer estimated the search for a new City Administrator would take five months, from April to August, and the cost of the search would be about $22,000, with the bulk of the money going toward an executive search firm.
Plus, the cost of an interim city administrator for that time frame would total another $30,000, and the headaches don’t end there.
Mayer City Council members wondered if they actually needed two interim city administrators because the current City Hall staff is stretched to capacity – they wouldn’t be able to offer any assistance to the interim city admin. Mayer, ultimately, decided to pursue only one interim administrator.
Enter David Drown & Associates. They’re the executive search firm Mayer hired to fill the role. Some folks wondered if a search firm was necessary; perhaps the City could conduct the search in-house. Again, it was noted that City Hall’s staff was stretched to capacity. Also, David Drown & Associates had the expertise for this kind of thing — the company hired a City Administrator for Mayer back in 2017.
So the City and David Drowns set the criteria for the new City Administrator. Meanwhile, council members reached out to Luayn Ruch about coming onboard for the interim. Ruch has held the City Administrator position previously and would not need much training, assistance, or guidance. And so it was that Luayn Ruch signed a contract for $75 an hour for 20-24 hours a week to be the Interim City Administrator from May 16th to September 2nd.
The City of Mayer, at the behest of David Drowns & Associates, agreed to pay the new City Administrator between $75,000 and $105,000. The duties will include directing and managing City projects, communicating with the City Council, and general oversight and involvement. Drones & Associates will attract, rank, and recommend candidates, and by the end of summer, the City of Mayer will have a new city administrator.
