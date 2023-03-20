The city of Mayer recently confirmed exposure to a financial fraud scheme perpetrated by outside agents impersonating as employees of a financial firm that works with the city.
The scheme was accomplished through email phishing targeted at the city’s financial payments on bonds, according to a statement from the city issued March 7. The fraudulent agents duplicated the firm’s email logos and signature lines, replicated invoices, personalized messaging, and used false automated clearinghouse network instructions to divert money.
Upon confirmation of the incident, the city immediately notified and engaged the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust, the city’s auditing firm, the city attorney, Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota Office of the State Auditor, banks, and the financial firm.
The financial loss from the fraud amounts to approximately $430,000 and a full investigation is underway, according to City Administrator Nicholas Johnson.
The city retains cyber risk insurance policy coverage that carries limits on such incidents and will result in partial reimbursement of lost funds. This incident has no impact on delivery of city services, city operations, or financial transactions with residents.
“Through a consistent history of thoughtful and responsible budget management, Mayer’s reserves and fund balances remain strong and the city has no plans to recoup lost funds through increased taxes or utility fees,” city leaders said in a press release.
“Our city officials consider the stewardship of resident taxpayer money as one of our highest responsibilities. That’s why city of Mayer staff receives training on fraud detection and will continue to do so in an ongoing effort to identify and appropriately respond to emerging risks. We will also implement additional financial transaction verification steps and procedures to enhance our guard against future attempts.”
Local government is experiencing an increase in cybersecurity attacks and “perpetrators are becoming more sophisticated than ever,” Melissa Reeder, chief information officer with the League of Minnesota Cities, said in response to the Mayer incident.
Public services are increasingly dependent on technology solutions, at the same time challenged to balance public transparency with security and privacy, she added.
The League of Minnesota Cities is geared to helping small cities with little or no IT support, Reeder explained, as well as any city implementing new or updated technology, or wrestling with emerging cybersecurity concerns.
“The perpetrators are collaborating; we need to collaborate too to stay ahead of cybersecurity threats,” she said.
Reeder noted that the League recently hired a cybersecurity field consultant to assist cities with their security needs. Security awareness training is being offered for staff, managers, and elected officials in person and online.
