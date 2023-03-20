The city of Mayer recently confirmed exposure to a financial fraud scheme perpetrated by outside agents impersonating as employees of a financial firm that works with the city.

The scheme was accomplished through email phishing targeted at the city’s financial payments on bonds, according to a statement from the city issued March 7. The fraudulent agents duplicated the firm’s email logos and signature lines, replicated invoices, personalized messaging, and used false automated clearinghouse network instructions to divert money.

Load comments