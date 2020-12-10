On Nov. 23, the Mayer City Council met via video to discuss several community items. Among these were a public hearing regarding Mayer Lutheran High School revenue refund issuance for the loan related to the Field House.
City Administrator, Margaret McCallum, presented on the item on Mayer Lutheran revenue. In 2017, Mayer Lutheran High School started the construction of an addition that would come to be known as the Field House, as well as a new common area, offices and a new entrance. With interests being lowered due this year, the staff are hoping to refinance the loan for the project.
The city is involved as an issuer of a revenue note of $3.2 million. The note would essentially be a loan from the city, allowing the school to refinance the project. Security Bank and Trust will purchase the note itself, serving as the lender and making the city a conduit instead of the money coming from the city budget.
This would be a bank qualified bond, according to McCallum, and the city can actually put together about $10 million worth of these per year. So far in 2020, only about $1 million has been used, with bids for the new fire station still being determined. In other words, the city is well within their limit to do so if they were to approve the motion.
Mayer Lutheran High School’s only request with this is that the city waives the $25000 administrative fee for this. Other projects have paid the fee in the past, but they were not local entities, being places in Prior Lake and St. Louis Park.
“This is our third issuance, and we have not waived the $25000 in the past,” said McCallum.
“The difference between us and those two entities is we are in the city of Mayer,” added Joel Landskroener, executive director of Mayer Lutheran High School, during public comment. “$25000 is a lot of money, an awful lot of money for a nonprofit.”
Landskroener continued, stating the school wasn’t only local, but that it also supported several community ventures and events throughout its time as well as serving as a school, putting about $3 million into the economy through their budget. The school would also be picking up all the other costs related to this action.
Council members asked McCallum how much work she put into this project. She answered that the work is minimal, as the bond council paid for by the school had already handled most of the work.
Tice Stieve-McPadden, council member, commented that she agrees that the school has done quite a bit for the community. However, as a nonprofit, they do not pay taxes, so she would be more in favor of reducing the administrative fee.
Mayor Mike Dodge asked Landskroener what the savings would be for the refinance. Landskroener stated about 1 percent, and while he didn’t have an exact number, those savings would be translated over 10 years.
A motion was made to issue the refunding note with a $1000 fee instead of $25000. This motion died for lack of a second. The council then discussed what would be an appropriate reduction of charges. Stieve-McPadden then put forth a resolution, with a $10000 fee. The motion was seconded. McCallum was asked if the city had incurred any costs, and answered in the negative.
Dodge explained that he was hesitant to approve the motion, as reducing the fee could create a precedent for others in the community to do the same. Council member Nikki McNeilly argued that this bond issuance is specific to businesses, and would not have an effect on personal properties or tax payer dollars. She also brought up that the need for the fee, especially one so high, is unclear, especially since Mayer Lutheran is a local entity, unlike the previous two.
The motion passed three to two, with Dodge and McNeilly saying nay. Landskroener thanked the city for their consideration and work before signing off.
