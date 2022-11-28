Mayer Lutheran High School will hold its 15th annual Celebrate His Harvest Gala on the school’s Mayer campus on Saturday, Dec. 3 beginning at 5 p.m.

KTSP sportscaster, author and speaker Joe Schmit will emcee the gala. Award-winning songwriter and singer, Russ Parrish, will share his extraordinary musical talent. All money raised this evening goes towards providing tuition assistance for the many families who are not able to afford the complete cost of a Mayer Lutheran education. This year alone, $350,000 has been provided in financial aid to more than half of Mayer Lutheran students.

