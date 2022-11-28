Mayer Lutheran High School will hold its 15th annual Celebrate His Harvest Gala on the school’s Mayer campus on Saturday, Dec. 3 beginning at 5 p.m.
KTSP sportscaster, author and speaker Joe Schmit will emcee the gala. Award-winning songwriter and singer, Russ Parrish, will share his extraordinary musical talent. All money raised this evening goes towards providing tuition assistance for the many families who are not able to afford the complete cost of a Mayer Lutheran education. This year alone, $350,000 has been provided in financial aid to more than half of Mayer Lutheran students.
The event’s leaders have assembled an amazing array of live auction items and contest items including trips to Florida, Hayward, Wisconsin, the north shore of Lake Superior, and the Black Hills, and other exciting gifts like golf outings, Toro lawn equipment, dinners, and items for the home and garage, farm-fresh beef, a $1,000 Scheels gift card, a set of tires, and an assortment of beverages.
“Many students at Mayer Lutheran need aid in able to attend our exceptional school,” shared Executive Director, Joel Landskroener. “Our many volunteers and supporters have helped to make what will be an amazing experience for each of our guests. This celebration is a highlight of our school’s ministry and a lot of us look forward to it each year.”
For more information on Mayer Lutheran High School, contact Executive Director, Joel Landskroener at (952) 657-2251 x1007, go to mayerlutheran.org, or visit Facebook (facebook.com/mayerlutheran), Twitter at (twitter.com/mayerlutheran), or Instagram (www.instagram.com/mlhscrusaders/).
The campus of Mayer Lutheran High School, a regional high school that welcomes all students, is located in historic Mayer, at 306 7th Street NE-- two miles south of Hwy 7 on Hwy 25, 40 minutes from downtown Minneapolis.
Mayer Lutheran High School admits students of any race, color, national or ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national or ethnic origin in the administration of its policies, financial aid program or other school-administered programs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.