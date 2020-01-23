Looking for a way to get out and maybe exercise a bit in this dreary weather? Mayer Lutheran High School is opening up the field house to allow Mayer residents the chance to just that with a new morning walk program every Tuesday and Thursday.
“I felt we have the opportunity to serve our community in this way,” said Gary Loontjer, field house manager. “It seemed to be an opportunity to allow members of the community access to our building allowing them to see a little bit of what goes on and what things look like.”
The field house will open from 6:30am-8am for residents to come in and do some early morning cardio, whether it’s just a relaxing walk around or jogging and running to prep for the next marathon. Afterwards, there will be fellowships and refreshments next to the fireplace to warm up before braving the cold once more to return home before school starts up.
The idea came up when the staff were trying to think of a way to bring the community into the building for a simple activity, and get a better feel for the field house. Loontjer came up with the final plan of a simple exercise time as a free event for community members to use before school. The idea has actually been around since last year, but by the time it was proposed, it was a little late to use, according to Loontjer.
The field house is fairly large, about “the size of four regulation basketball courts”, so there’s plenty of space for people to walk and run around the building. For now, since it’s so new, only one person has used the opportunity, but Loontjer and the staff hope to see more.
“I expect there to be 15-20 people on average,” he said. “I’m not really sure anyone else in Mayer does this.”
There isn’t a fee associated with the walking opportunity, so if you’ve got the time and energy, it’s really a win-win situation. You can get out of your home, do some simple exercise, enjoy a snack and worship, and still have all day to work or run errands. However, it should be noted that while very open, the walking opportunity is still monitored by staff, and simply wandering about isn’t encouraged, according to Loontjer, and it’s asked that guests sign-in with office staff before taking their walk.
The Mayer Lutheran indoor walking will be held in the field house every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30am-8am, with fellowship and refreshments afterward. Staff ask that all coming in use the front main entrance at the school.
