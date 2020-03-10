In a world of bad news, it’s important to remind oneself that people are still doing good things for each other. One of those good things for the last 15 years has been Mayer Lutheran High School’s mission trip. Every year, a group of students and community members get together to make the adventure to Juarez to build houses for the unfortunate, and the sign up for the trip starts in March every year.
“From our perspective, we are helping the least among us,” said David Lane, one of the organizers for the trip and a teacher at Mayer Lutheran. “For me, it’s a great opportunity to disciple the kids.”
The plan every year is largely the same as when the trips started, according to Lane. Just after Christmas, students and adults pile into buses to drive down to the Ysleta Lutheran Mission in El Paso. This is where the volunteers will rest during their trip. Every day, the volunteers will cross the border into Juarez and travel to the Anapra area, which is an incredibly poor neighborhood built upon a landfill.
Once there, the volunteers get to work. Every year, the group builds about five houses, with the concrete already placed ahead of time. At about 3pm every day, the volunteers pile back in their vans and head back to El Paso for some well-deserved rest and prepare what they need for the next day. Within 10 days, the small shelters are complete, and the volunteers begin the trek home.
The houses are pretty simple, according to Lane. There’s no city plumbing set up to connect to, so the houses are two rooms, neither of which is a bathroom. Some simple electrical work is done for lighting, and that’s about it. The purpose of the houses are to give families a roof over their heads, which is already a big step in helping relieve some stress out of their lives.
“Since we go down there every year, we’ve formed some relationships in the community,” said Lane. “People will come and visit us while we’re there and see what we’re up to for the day.”
The trip has progressively become more popular over the years, with alumni and student families joining in the fun. This last year, the mission trip saw 79 participants, which was a huge amount according to Lane.
“That’s the most people we’ve ever had,” he said. “It was actually a bit of a challenge, and Ysleta is only able to take about 65 people. It was pretty cozy.”
Now, 79 people is a lot, and with about 12-15 people per house, there are of course some who are not actively working on a house. There’s also the fact that volunteers aren’t required to have construction and building experience, so there are plenty of things for those not working on the houses to do. Mostly, according to Lane, they help bring supplies or do some basic things. Students and children get the chance to watch the families and their children as well.
“The students really fall for the kids down there,” said Lane.
To prepare for this trip, everyone participating raises some funds for supplies, transport, and lodging. The amount varies, but it’s usually around $1000 according to Lane. Despite the fact that all the construction and interaction takes place in Juarez, Mexico, knowing Spanish is not required. It usually turns out that the children know some amount of English, and vice a versa for the students having at least one year of Spanish under their belt most of the time. There are also plenty of unofficial interpreters among the group, including Lane himself and some of the folks of Juarez who have gotten to know the Mayer Lutheran group.
Thinking about joining the mission trip, or telling your Mayer Lutheran student about it? Lane is the main contact for the application. There is a $50 deposit to pay with the application, and all applicants have to work to raise some funds for the trip. Anyone who goes also needs a passport, as volunteers need to cross the border daily. To fill out the application, email dave.lane@mayerlutheran.org to get an application.
