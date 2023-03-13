On Feb. 15, Mayer Lutheran High School’s (MLHS) Board of Directors unanimously voted to add a middle school, grades six through eight, to the high school campus beginning with the 2024-25 school year.
The school’s Delegates’ Assembly approved the decision on Feb. 20, pushing through a plan that is nearly 20 years in the making. The addition of the middle school will make Mayer Lutheran the only independent sixth-through-twelfth-grade school in in the west metropolitan area.
Current class sizes at the high school sit at around 16 students, with the middle school anticipated to serve as many as seventy-five students in three grades. There are plans to add a founding principal and up to three teachers with middle school experience, depending on enrollment. Additionally, three classrooms and an office will be renovated, and a new curriculum will be developed to meet the needs of the middle school students.
The idea to add a middle school to the MLHS campus is certainly not new. There have been discussions to add additional grades for nearly two decades, but a number of variables prevented the plans from being pushed through.
During the decade before the COVID crisis, enrollment in the surrounding feeder schools was declining, sparking concern that adding another middle school option would further harm the feeder schools’ enrollment numbers. However, since COVID, interest in private schools throughout the state has grown. The high school was frequently receiving calls from parents looking for a middle school, and after a number of calls, the idea to add a middle school was reintroduced. Around 15,000 middle school-aged students reside within a twenty-mile radius of Mayer Lutheran, putting the school in an optimal position to serve a small portion of those students.
Executive Director of MLHS Joel Landskroener has been spearheading the project.
“Our middle school plan is driven by our desire for outreach to our larger community. We want our students, families, churches, and communities to know that the addition of three grades to our campus will serve to better prepare Christian leaders and provide resources that will change their lives forever. Mayer Lutheran will be a place where kids from grade six through twelve will be welcomed, honored, nurtured, and equipped to aspire to do great things. We expect our current Lutheran partner schools to maintain and grow their middle school grades through their unique networks. We expect to reach beyond those traditional student networks to the larger community who may seek a high-quality, faith-based education in those crucial middle school years and are eager to join a nurturing, family-oriented family that is often used to describe Mayer Lutheran.”
Plans to renovate the three classrooms and the office will begin this year, with actual renovations taking place in early 2024. The renovations will have minimal impact on current students and staff as the middle school will reside in its own separate wing of the school. Landskroener says that if the renovations are well-received and helpful for learning, some of those changes will likely end up in the high school classrooms. The campus is constantly being updated and the learning experience enhanced by contemporary design and technology, and the addition of a middle school will accelerate those improvements. Additionally, although class sizes are not expected to change significantly, they are expected to grow, and will be constantly monitored and adjusted as needed. It’s anticipated that the additional students in the middle school who will one day enroll in the high school will grow the high school enrollment to nearly three-hundred students. The campus currently has ample capacity to serve this number, but more classrooms will be added as needed. And while the addition of three grades will add some complexity to the school’s operations, in comparison to the local community schools, Mayer Lutheran Middle and High School will still remain much smaller, allowing for more personal attention to each student. Creating an environment where students thrive and feel valued remains the school’s top priority. In fact, providing a space where students and staff can connect and inspire one another is one of the key factors behind the decision to add a middle school.
“Relationships are everything and we hope that our older students will grow in their appreciation for younger kids and that the younger students will grow in an aspirational manner as they learn from and seek to emulate the very best attributes of our high school students,” Landskroener says. “Having younger students on our campus will greatly add to the positive culture we have at Mayer Lutheran. Our older students will have amazing mentorship opportunities, helping both the younger and older students to grow as Christian leaders. Our school mission of preparing the next generation of Christian leaders will not only be limited to just scholars in grades nine through twelve, but will open up intentional opportunities for growth as Christian leaders to younger kids in their unique and formative years as middle schoolers.”
Although a Christian school, Mayer Lutheran Middle and High School is open to students of any religious affiliation. It welcomes and admits students of any race, color, economic status, or ethnic heritage, and invites each student to explore and nurture their passions, skills, and faith in and outside of the classroom.
Mayer Lutheran Middle and High School is located at 306 7th Street, Northeast in Mayer, just 45 minutes west of the Twin Cities. For more information on the new middle school, contact Executive Director Joel Landskroener at (952) 657-2251 x1007, or go to mayerlutheran.org/about/strategicplan. To learn more about MLHS, you can also visit the school’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/MayerLutheran, or follow the school on Twitter at MayerLutheran@Twitter.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.