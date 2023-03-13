On Feb. 15, Mayer Lutheran High School’s (MLHS) Board of Directors unanimously voted to add a middle school, grades six through eight, to the high school campus beginning with the 2024-25 school year.

The school’s Delegates’ Assembly approved the decision on Feb. 20, pushing through a plan that is nearly 20 years in the making. The addition of the middle school will make Mayer Lutheran the only independent sixth-through-twelfth-grade school in in the west metropolitan area.

