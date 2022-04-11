On March 14, the Mayer City Council set its sights on bolstering available equipment for the city fire department.
The council agreed to spend $12,782.82 on new turnout gear for the department. Turnout gear is the protective clothing and helmets fire fighters wear when they fight fires. The money will fund three full sets of new gear and one new set of fire pants. Fire Chief Andy Maetzold is looking into a grant that would partially reimburse the city for the cost of the gear.
The Mayer Fire Department will also be getting 12 new radios. The department’s current radios are 20 years old. The new ones come with a price tag of $39,183.00, but can be purchased with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Next, the council addressed two legal items pertaining to voting and liquor.
As part of 2020 US Census, local polling places and precincts must be officially re-established to align with federal and state legislative districts. The council approved 413 Bluejay Ave, Mayer, MN 55360 as the precinct’s official polling place.
Trinity Lutheran Church of Waconia can sell liquor in Mayer, but only temporarily. The council granted the church approval for an on-sale liquor license for a one-day event at Mayer Lutheran High School on April 9.
The council also discussed making some improvements around town.
The 2022 Street Project is moving forward. For an estimated cost of $215,000, the City of Mayer wishes to fix mill and overlay, along with some curbs, gutters, and sewers, for portions of Riverbend Trail, Big Oak Lane, Deerwoods Court (Coldwater 3rd Addition), and West Ridge Road.
The council reviewed an expansion proposal from Zion Lutheran Church and School. The current expansion plan includes Zion Lutheran Church and School buying some park land from the City. No agreements were reached, but the Church and City will continue discussions.
The Old School House Park and Pavilion are due for some upgrades. Plans were scrapped for a new kitchen and concessions area, which took at least $120,000 off the total renovations bill, but the park will still get three plumbed unisex restrooms and some new space for tables and general gathering. The total cost should be between $275,000 and $300,000. Based on the Park Commission’s recommendation, the City Council cleared the architect to start construction documents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.