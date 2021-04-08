It was a busy night on March 22 for the Mayer City Council. There were quite a few items on the agenda, including more additions to the new firestation which will be breaking ground on April 14. The 2020 audit was also discussed at this meeting.
Steve McDonald from Abdo Eick and Meyer presented the audit report to the council. Mayer has been generally improving year to year, according to McDonald. Particularly, the city has been moving excess revenues to the capitol projects fund, which McDonald said was a great thing even if it looks odd on paper.
“There’s nothing to be concerned about that type of decrease,” said McDonald.
The debt service bonds are at $1.1million to pay off, with plans for the 2014 bond to be paid off by 2023. Oddly enough, according to McDonald, this bond is now being linked with the new firestation, so everything will be set hopefully by 2023.
Otherwise, the city has been paying its debts on schedule, and keeping within its budget.
“This year, thanks to COVID, it all had to be virtual but it all went really smooth,” said Margaret McCallum, city administrator.
With everything on the table, Mayor Mike Dodge thanked McDonald and his team for their hard work.
As for the firestation items, there were a few other additions to be considered for the new building, starting with epoxy flooring. Back in December when the firestation was first being discussed, the council moved to eliminate the epoxy from the original bid and make it an alternate. The original bid then had everything be sealed concrete.
Since then, a change order request has been written up for BCI Construction to solicite a quote for everything not going to be carpeted to be changed to epoxy flooring. The amount for putting in the epoxy would be higher than the original budget, which is why it was before the council to discuss.
With the project out to bid and getting finalized before construction, several items were coming in under original estimate, such as carpeting. Because of this, while the epoxy would add another $15000, the council agreed that it was a comfortable amount, especially with a spare $80000 for contingency.
“The initial estimates we’ve had have come in lower, which is a good thing,” said Dodge.
With that, a motion to approve was presented. Motion was approved three to one.
Next was the discussion for a generator. This discussion was tabled in December, and came back in January during a workshop to discuss ideas for estimates for a generator. The city has looked at two different types of generators, though it’s important to note that fences surrounding the generator for protection purposes. The total cost would be a little over $78000, using the Fire Department Capitol Fund.
The benefit of doing it under the project would be it would be covered under the same warranty, according to McCallum, as opposed to the city simply installing the generator and fence itself. It would also be important that, if the city chose to do it separately, that the new station would have to be built in a way to accommodate the generator.
Motion was made to approve the generator with the fire department taking the cost. Dodge proposed removing the fence to remove some of the costs, so the motion was amended. Motion carried four to zero.
Next for the station was desks, tables, and chairs for furnishing the station. The total would add to the budget at $18000. The department is proposed to take the leftover money from the grant fund from the baseball organization. All they need is approval from the council.
Dodge argued that, for now, there wasn’t a need for all the furniture needs, especially since the council already approved a set list of items for the department to furnish the station. His big point was sticking to the budget, especially for small amounts because those can add up.
Motion was made to increase the FFE fund of the $18000, using money from the baseball grant to help cover it. Motion failed, two to two.
