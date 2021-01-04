The Mayer City Council met virtually on Dec. 14 to discuss their upcoming levy. The finalization of the 2021 levy has been a long time coming, and this meeting was the final big discussion before moving forward.
City administrator, Margaret McCallum, presented the truth in taxation piece of the meeting. Since this has been a months-long project, a few things have changed from the early meetings back in summer. As with most preliminary levies, the amount has reduced. With so many unknowns, the preliminary levy tax rate was set at just over 54 percent. Now, with more projects being known, the final levy’s tax rate sits at 48.9 percent. This continues Mayer’s trend, as tax rates have been steadily decreasing over the past 10 years.
On a business level, the city uses the levy in two capacities: the general fund and the utilities. The general fund is supported through state aid as well as the local property taxes. Pretty much anything a city does falls under this category from legal fees to fire safety to administration. Utilities, or enterprise funds, include sanitary, sewer, water, and storm water. This is entirely paid for by monthly utility bills and connection fees.
Another part of any city’s levy is debt. In Mayer’s case, one of the big projects to plan for is the new fire station. If it goes through, the city is estimating $75,000 as an expenditure for 2021. There are a few other projects to account for as well, including a new fire tanker and fire truck, as well as the debt service related to sewer projects.
Despite COVID, it’s been a good year for growth in Mayer, according to McCallum’s data. 30 houses have been brought in so far this year, which is on par with the previous four years. Staff are estimating a continued growth of 20-25 houses for 2021.
“We go more conservative with our numbers because we don’t always know what’s coming,” said McCallum.
Mayer also created a Capital Levy in 2019. These funds are specifically used for capital projects, such as parks and recreation and roads. These funds will continue to be separate from the general fund and will be divvied up among the various projects throughout the year.
McCallum also provided a slide showing where the taxes of the average valued home go, average value being $300,000. This slide can be found as part of the agenda for the December 14 meeting. The proposed final levy amounts to $1,255,136, a 2.3 percent different from last year’s levy of $1,226,159. This would account of 48 percent of the total budget, which is being proposed at $2,062,180.
Mayor Mike Dodge thanked McCallum for her hard work in reducing the tax rate from the preliminary levy to the finalized tax rate.
With the budget in mind for 2021, the Dodge made a motion to approve the budget and levy for 2021. Council member Eric Boder had technical issues, so he was unable to vote at the time, but the motion was approved four to zero.
After the approvals, it was time to discuss the adoption of the enterprise funds for 2021. The water fund is projected to be just under $576,000, a decrease of about $92,000. The reason behind the decrease from the previous year is simply that 2020 had a few more large-scale projects, according to McCallum.
The sewer fund is project to be at just under $909,490. This is an increase of about $9000 from last year, and part of the reason for the increase is a potential feasibility study at the wastewater treatment plant.
Any excess revenues from either of these projects will be place in the capital project fund for future projects.
With all that information in mind, the motion was made to approve the 2021 enterprise funds. The motion approved unanimously.
